Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

It's the final matchup for fantasy leagues playing through Week 17, which means there's one more opportunity to find a breakout contributor on the waiver wire.

Regular-season finale pickups can become a headache with injuries and players sitting out of meaningless games. It's important to check up on statuses throughout the week to ensure everyone in your starting lineup suits up for the last game.

As the case in recent weeks, rookie quarterbacks are heating up. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson offer upside because of their rushing yards, but Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been impressive throwing from the pocket. Two of the signal-callers made the breakout list for the upcoming week. Also, make sure to pick up their top pass-catching options.

Late news about a star running back has placed a veteran ball-carrier on the fantasy football map as a must-have acquisition. After his listless start to the season, he could help you win a championship.

All of the selections below are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Breakout, Waiver-Wire Targets

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

There's good news for the New York Jets in a lost season; Darnold has made significant strides since returning from a strained right foot in Week 14. After a modest performance against the Buffalo Bills, he's thrown for 594 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two contests against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

Darnold looked sharp against the Packers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at his best on the opposing sideline. Gang Green managed to jump out to an early lead, and the rookie signal-caller established a solid rapport with wideout Robby Anderson and tight end Chris Herndon.

The Jets will finish the season at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots who ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed going into Week 16. Darnold is a strong play for Week 17 along with Anderson and Herndon in their regular-season finale.

RB C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Fantasy owners had to think fast Sunday. Running back Todd Gurley was a late scratch against the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reported C.J. Anderson would start if the All-Pro tailback didn't suit up.

Anderson delivered for fantasy managers as a fill-in starter, logging 20 rush attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown. According to ESPN's Matthew Berry, the Rams don't trust rookie John Kelly enough in pass protection to keep him on the field for passing downs:

As a result, expect Anderson to hold on to his role if Gurley continues to rest before the playoffs. The Rams will finish their season at home against a competitive San Francisco 49ers team that ranked 13th against the run going into Week 16. Nonetheless, Anderson's workload warrants another start as an RB2 or flex option.

RB Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Behind tight end Jared Cook, running back Jalen Richard has been the second-most reliable fantasy option within the Oakland Raiders offense throughout the season. Although he's yet to score a touchdown, the third-year tailback lists second on the team in receptions (62) and third in yards (550).

Running back Marshawn Lynch's absence didn't equate to a strong boost in rush attempts for Richard; he's handling just a handful of carries behind Doug Martin. However, against the Kansas City Chiefs' 26th-ranked run defense, the Southern Mississippi product could reach paydirt despite a light workload in the rushing offense.

The Chiefs allow the second-most receiving yards (62.2) to running backs, per Football Outsiders. Richard's target volume puts him on the radar as a sleeper for the upcoming week. He recorded 126 yards from scrimmage on nine touches against the Chiefs in Week 13.

WR Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder needs a strong finish to the 2018 campaign to make a good case for a lucrative deal on the free-agent market in March. He battled a nagging ankle injury earlier in the year but returned to action in Week 13. He isn't posting huge numbers, but the fourth-year pass-catcher should garner attention as a WR3 or flex option in Week 17.

Over the last three games, Crowder has notched 11 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown. He's also led the team in targets for each of the last three outings. Quarterback Josh Johnson seems to trust him as the No. 1 option in the passing attack.

The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Johnson is likely playing to extend his career in the league. As mentioned, Crowder can add a couple of millions to his next contract. Together, they may have a solid fantasy output against the Philadelphia Eagles' 31st-ranked pass defense.