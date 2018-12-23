Christian McCaffrey Sets NFL Single-Season Record for Catches by a Running Back

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

An outstanding second season for Christian McCaffrey has put him in the NFL record books.

The Carolina Panthers running back caught his 104th pass of the season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, giving him the single-season record for most catches by a running back in NFL history, per Max Henson of the team's official site.

Matt Forte previously held the record when he totaled 102 receptions for the New York Jets in 2014.

Field Yates of ESPN noted how few players have reached the century mark:

McCaffrey's versatility was one of his biggest strengths before being drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in 2017. He had 99 catches in his three years at Stanford, although his receiving ability has been tested much more in the NFL while totaling 80 catches as a rookie.

The 22-year-old earned an even bigger role this season both as a runner and receiver, and he has found plenty of success in both capacities this season.

Another strong effort against the Falcons in Week 16 gave McCaffrey his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. It was also the third time this season he had more than 10 catches in a game.

He has been everything the Panthers have hoped for this season, and with another big game in Week 17, he could set a new single-season catching record that will be difficult to top.