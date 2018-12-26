Each NFL Team's Worst Player of the 2018 Regular Season

0 of 32

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

For NFL teams, things aren't always going to go right. For many teams in 2018, the whole season has gone wrong.

When a season doesn't go as planned, fans and teams often look for someone to blame. That typically ends up being a player who performed poorly.

With this in mind, we're going to examine the each team's worst player throughout the 2018 regular season.

We aren't going to pick on fourth-string cornerbacks who spend most of their time on special teams. By factoring in preseason expectations, player roles, salaries and surrounding talent, we'll instead focus on the players who have underperformed the most. In some cases, we'll be looking at players who are plain bad.

Let's dig in.