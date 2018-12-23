Drew Brees, Saints Come Back to Beat Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers in Thriller

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs following a 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Drew Brees finished 27-of-39 for 326 yards and a touchdown. Michael Thomas caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a score.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who tweeted Saturday he planned to play through a groin injury to help fantasy football owners during championship week, finished with 11 receptions for 115 yards.

Smith-Schuster's final reception proved pivotal toward the final outcome. He fumbled after making an eight-yard catch to get Pittsburgh in field-goal range. New Orleans recovered and ran the final 32 seconds off the clock.

What's Next?

The Saints wrap up the regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 30. With Sunday's loss, the Steelers fall to second in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens. They'll need a Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss from the Ravens or a tie in the Titans-Colts game to make the playoffs.