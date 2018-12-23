Report: Dwayne Haskins Gets 1st-Round Grade from 2019 NFL Draft Advisory Panel

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins may have been given additional incentive to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the NFL's college personnel advisory board gave Haskins a first-round projection.

Despite the potential to be a first-round draft pick, Haskins has given no indication he plans to sit out the Rose Bowl when Ohio State takes on Washington.

“I’m playing in the game,” he told reporters Dec. 2.

B/R's Matt Miller has Haskins ranked as his No. 1 quarterback and No. 15 overall player in the 2019 draft class on his most recent big board.

Haskins has momentum on his side if he were to turn pro. The Buckeyes sophomore set school records with 4,580 passing yards, 47 touchdown passes and a 70.2 completion percentage. He finished third in 2018 Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.