Jim Caldwell Reportedly Eyes NFL Return; Will Be Candidate for Head Coaching Job

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell reportedly wants to return to coaching for the 2019 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After the Lions fired him on Jan. 1, Caldwell took off the 2018 season, but he "is expected to be on some teams' lists of candidates," per Schefter.

After a lengthy stint as an assistant at a number of colleges, Caldwell took over as Wake Forest's head coach from 1993-00. He then spent one season as the quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis (2002-08).

In 2009, the Colts promoted him to head coach to replace Tony Dungy. He went 26-22 in three seasons, reaching the playoffs in his first two years and also appearing in a Super Bowl. But when Peyton Manning missed the entire 2011 season, the Colts went 2-14 and fired Caldwell afterward.

Caldwell spent the next two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The Lions then hired him as their head coach in 2014. He went 36-28 in four seasons with Detroit, reaching the playoffs twice, although the team didn't win a playoff game during his tenure.

Under Matt Patricia, the Lions are currently 5-9.

Caldwell should be a popular name for teams with coaching vacancies this offseason. While he may not be one of the sexier names on the coaching market—that distinction normally belongs to up-and-coming NFL coordinators or college coaches—Caldwell's resume and postseason experience will get him interviews.

He isn't without his warts. Detroit struggled during his tenure to beat good teams and gave away too many winnable games in part due to game-management issues. The Lions never finished higher than 28th in rushing offense with Caldwell at the helm.

But teams seeking a safe, steady hire figure to consider Caldwell nevertheless.