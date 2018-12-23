Vance Joseph Reportedly Could Join Bengals as DC If Fired by Broncos

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

If Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is fired this offseason, "he is expected to emerge as a candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator job and potentially even their head coaching job when Marvin Lewis decides he has had enough of coaching," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter added that multiple league sources expect the Broncos to move on from Joseph. In two seasons at the helm, Joseph and the Broncos have gone just 11-19 and currently sit at 6-8.

