Vance Joseph Reportedly Could Join Bengals as DC If Fired by Broncos

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph speaks after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. The Browns won 17-16. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

If Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is fired this offseason, "he is expected to emerge as a candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator job and potentially even their head coaching job when Marvin Lewis decides he has had enough of coaching," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter added that multiple league sources expect the Broncos to move on from Joseph. In two seasons at the helm, Joseph and the Broncos have gone just 11-19 and currently sit at 6-8.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Simms in 60: Steelers Are Most Complete Team in the AFC

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms in 60: Steelers Are Most Complete Team in the AFC

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL HC Hot Seat Rumors 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL HC Hot Seat Rumors 👀

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gordon Tested Positive for More Than Just Marijuana

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gordon Tested Positive for More Than Just Marijuana

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Are the Gift Nobody Wants to Get 💀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Are the Gift Nobody Wants to Get 💀

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report