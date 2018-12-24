2019 NFL Draft Order: Updated First-Round Listings After Week 16

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Much like the playoff race, the competition for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft comes down to Week 17.

Four franchises can make a claim to earn the top selection in April's draft, while plenty of fluctuation is expected in the top 10, as seven teams currently have four or five victories.

The bottom half of the draft order is intriguing to watch since a pair of teams who missed out on the postseason hold picks of playoff teams from previous trades.

No matter how the first round is organized, a majority of the players chosen in the top 10 will come from the defensive side of the ball.

2019 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Oakland Raiders

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. New York Jets

5. Detroit Lions

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Buffalo Bills

8. New York Giants

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Carolina Panthers

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Denver Broncos

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Washington Redskins

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Tennessee Titans

21. Minnesota Vikings

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

26. Houston Texans

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

Arizona In Driver's Seat For No. 1 Pick

Arizona's miserable season could reap the reward of the No. 1 overall pick if the team falls to Seattle in Week 17.

The Cardinals lost six of their last seven games after a Week 9 bye, and they could gain further control of the race for the No. 1 pick if Oakland downs Denver Monday.

Based off their recent performances, it's hard to believe the Cardinals will defeat the Seahawks, even if Pete Carroll's team rests its starters ahead of the wild-card round.

Arizona needs help in almost every area of the field, and even though adding a piece to its offense for quarterback Josh Rosen would be ideal, its best option is to choose one of the talented defenders projected to go No. 1.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If they hold on to the top selection, the Cardinals get to pick from a group that includes Houston's Ed Oliver, Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen.

Any one of those players would be a nice upgrade to a defense that ranks 21st in the NFL and conceded 71 points in the last two games.

Oakland's Extra Picks At Back End Of 1st Round

The Oakland Raiders will be one of the top stories entering April's draft because of the three first-round picks in their possession.

If they lose to Denver and Kansas City to close out the season, the Raiders are guaranteed to pick in the top two, but a victory in one of those two contests will drop them further down the top five, or even into the back half of the top 10.

What makes Oakland's draft more intriguing are the picks it possesses from trading Khalil Mack to Chicago and Amari Cooper to Dallas.

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Unfortunately for the Raiders, both of those selections will be in the final 10 picks after the Bears and Cowboys won their respective divisions.

Even with two late first-round picks, the Raiders can bolster their roster, especially on defense with a bevy of prospects to choose from.

Another scenario involves the Raiders packaging their two first-round selections to move up and take a player they believe can make an impact right away in 2019.

Even if they hold firm with all three selections, the Raiders will be under the spotlight because the first two major deals of Jon Gruden's second go-around as head coach will start to receive more scrutiny based off the players chosen.

