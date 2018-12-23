North Shore Beats Duncanville on Hail Mary in Texas HS 6A State Championship

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

One of the biggest high school sporting events in the country ended with one of the most dramatic plays you will ever see.

North Shore won the 2018 6A Division I Texas state championship on Saturday thanks to a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time left on the clock:

Dematrius Davis launched the pass and AJ Carter brought it down, giving the Houston team a 41-36 victory at AT&T Stadium.

It was the fifth passing touchdown of the game for Davis, who also had 333 passing yards and 89 rushing yards (box score via the Dallas Morning News).

There were 28 points scored in the fourth quarter alone of this dramatic game, which also featured four lead changes. Duncanville had taken the lead with 1:02 remaining and seemed ready to celebrate the state title, but North Shore pulled out the miracle win in the closing seconds.

After they finish celebrating, the team should start preparing to sell the movie rights.