NFL Predictions Week 16: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

Saturday's NFL games influenced the playoff race. The Tennessee Titans pulled out a close one against the Washington Redskins, which keeps pressure on the Houston Texans in the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens got a road win against the Los Angeles Chargers, which affects multiple races.

With victory, the Ravens increased their chances of winning the AFC North. They will move into the top spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Chargers may have lost their chance at winning the AFC West and the AFC's No. 1 seed. Lost Angeles needs the Kansas City Chiefs to lose twice in order to take both.

With both Tennessee and Baltimore winning, the Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

How will the rest of Week 16 unfold? Let's take a look. We'll run down the full schedule, along with the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll make a prediction for each game and take a closer look at some of the top remaining storylines of the gameweek.

Sunday, December 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys



Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: DAL -7, 48

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Buccaneers 22

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line, O/U: Colts -9.5, 48

Prediction: Colts 30, Giants 20

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line and O/U: PHI -2.5, 47

Prediction: Texans 26, Eagles 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line and O/U: MIA -3.5, 38.5

Prediction: Dolphins 22, Jaguars 16

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Time:1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: GB-3, 47

Prediction: Packers 27, Jets 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line and O/U: CLE -9.4, 44

Prediction: Browns 27, Bengals 22

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: MIN -6, 43

Prediction: Vikings 24, Lions 18

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line and O/U: NE -13.5, 44.5

Prediction: Patriots 24, Bills 15

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: ATL -3, 44.5

Prediction: Falcons 27, Panthers 20

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: CHI -4.5, 43.5

Prediction: Bears 30, 49ers 22

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Line and O/U: LAR -14, 44

Prediction: Rams 33, Cardinals 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Line and O/U: NO -6.5, 53

Prediction: Saints 31, Steelers 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Line and O/U: KC -1.5, 55

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Chiefs 28

Monday, December 24

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN, fuboTV

Line and O/U: DEN -3, 42

Prediction: Broncos 28, Raiders 27

Steelers Under Pressure

The Ravens' win put a ton of pressure on the 8-5-1 Steelers. The Titans' win put even more pressure on them. Not only could Pittsburgh blow the AFC North, but they could also miss the playoffs entirely.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed out, Sunday's game in New Orleans could determine whether Pittsburgh gets into the postseason.

The pressure will be even higher if the Indianapolis Colts knock off the New York Giants earlier in the afternoon. This will mean whichever team wins between Indianapolis and Tennessee in Week 17 will take the AFC's sixth seed.

Should the Colts lose to New York and then beat the Titans in Week 17, however, Pittsburgh could still steal the No. 6 seed with a 9-6-1 record. The good news is that Pittsburgh will know exactly where it stands when it kicks off Sunday. The bad news is that the Steelers will still have to beat Drew Brees and Co. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Either way, the Steelers are likely to be rooting for the rival Browns in Week 17.

Eagles Still Have a Chance

Washington's loss on Saturday opens up the path for the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles just a bit more. The Eagles still need to win out and need a loss by the 7-6-1 Minnesota Vikings, but finishing 9-7, even with backup Nick Foles under center, is possible.

Foles helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, capping the run with Super Bowl MVP honors. After battering the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 15, Foles is looking to spark another run.

The difference is that the Eagles were sitting at 10-2 and in prime playoff position when Foles took over for Carson Wentz last season. That's a lot different than the 7-7 record they hold this year.

"It's a totally different scenario," Foles said, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Last year, we were one of the top teams in the NFL. This year, we're fighting. We're fighting to get into the hunt. We're in the moment, but we have to fight."

Philadelphia is firmly in front of Washington, and the two will face off in Week 17. The Eagles need to take care of business against the Houston Texans and hope the Vikings fall to either the Detroit Lions or the Chicago Bears.

New England Cannot Afford to Slip Up

Wins by the Titans and Ravens also place pressure on the New England Patriots. While the Patriots are sitting at 9-5 and in good position to make the playoffs, they have not clinched a playoff berth. Should they stumble against the Buffalo Bills, the possibility of missing the postseason would become very real.

If the Ravens take the AFC North and the Titans beat the Colts in Week 17, it would leave Tennessee in the No. 6 seed. The Titans already own a head-to-head victory over New England. This means they would own the wild-card spot if both New England and Tennessee finish 9-7.

The Pats would only be in the wild-card hunt if they lose to the New York Jets in Week 17. This would also require the 7-7 Miami Dolphins to win out and to take the AFC East. If both these scenarios unfold, the Patriots would finish with a 3-3 divisional record, while Miami would finish 5-1.

All of this would have to occur—which feels rather unlikely—in order for New England to miss the postseason. If the Eagles knock off the Texans, New England could still earn a first-round bye. The big takeaway, though, is that New England has a small margin for error with just two gameweeks remaining.

We're used to seeing the Tom Brady and Co. coasting to AFC East titles and to playoff berths, and that hasn't been the case this season.