No. 18 Arizona State Upsets Dedric Lawson, No. 1 Kansas 80-76

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

No. 18 Arizona State has handed No. 1 Kansas its first loss of the season with an 80-76 upset at Wells Fargo Arena.

Trailing 74-67, the Sun Devils ended the game on a 13-2 run to shock the top-ranked team in college basketball.

Rob Edwards scored 15 points off the bench in the team's second straight victory over the Jayhawks after winning at Phog Allen Fieldhouse last season. ASU is now 9-2 on the season with a 6-0 record at home.

Kansas (10-1) got 30 points and 14 rebounds from Dedric Lawson but couldn't earn the win in the team's first true road game of the season.

While it was a close battle throughout, Arizona State didn't get its first lead until 2:23 remaining when Edwards nailed a clutch three-pointer. After Lawson tied the game with a pair of free throws, it was Remy Martin who came through for the home team with a two-point jumper to go up 78-76.

Some poor turnovers from Kansas then allowed the Sun Devils to seal the surprising win.

Arizona State was keeping pace through the first 10 minutes of the game before Lawson caught fire, making just about every type of shot in the halfcourt.

The forward scored 13 points of a 15-4 Kansas run in the first half as the Jayhawks gained a bit of a cushion after a tight start. He ended up with 18 points at halftime as the visitors took a 39-31 lead.

Arizona State kept fighting, however, keeping the score within single digits throughout the second half. This was even tougher with all the missed opportunities:

Luguentz Dort entered the game with a team-leading 19.8 points per game but struggled throughout, finishing with just 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting, plus two poor missed free throws down the stretch.

However, the rest of the team stepped up, with five players finishing in double figures.

Edwards and Martin made the big shots late, while the entire team stepped up defensively to pull out the win.

Kansas was playing without starting center Udoka Azubuike, but finishing 7-of-28 from three-point range and turning it over 16 times also hurt the team's chances of winning. The squad will return home next week for a matchup against Eastern Michigan.

Arizona State will get a week off to celebrate before facing Princeton on Saturday.