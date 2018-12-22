Mike Fiers, A's Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Between $14-15 Million

Jim Mone/Associated Press

After finishing last season on a high note, Mike Fiers is reportedly returning to the Oakland Athletics on a two-year deal.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Fiers' agreement with the A's will be worth between $14-15 million through the 2020 season.

The A's acquired Fiers from the Detroit Tigers in August to boost their rotation for the stretch run. He stabilized a pitching staff that used 15 different starters because of injuries.

Fiers had a 3.74 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 53 innings over 10 appearances after the trade. The 33-year-old could be a regression candidate after allowing 12 homers in his short stint with the A's, but spacious Oakland Alameda Coliseum will help contain some of those fly balls.

It also helps Fiers' ability to succeed that the Athletics defense is among the best in Major League Baseball. They led the AL with 61 defensive runs saved in 2018, per FanGraphs.

The strength of Oakland's pitching staff is a deep bullpen, anchored by All-Star closer Blake Treinen and setup ace Lou Trivino. Fiers is the perfect innings-eater for the middle of the A's starting rotation to keep games close before getting to the deep stable of relievers.