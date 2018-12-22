WWE Superstars Sarah Logan, Raymond Rowe Get Married in Viking-Themed Wedding

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: The Riott Squad during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE Superstars Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe were married Friday in a ceremony with an apparent viking theme.

Liv Morgan, a member of the Riott Squad on Raw alongside Logan, posted a photo from the big day:

Rowe commented on the impending event last week:

Logan debuted on SmackDown in November 2017 after spending one year in NXT, the company's developmental brand. Her most recent match came at WWE Tribute to the Troops 2018, which was taped in early December and aired Thursday night.

Rowe is a former Ring of Honor standout who signed to WWE in January with tag-team partner Hanson of War Machine. They currently compete in NXT under the moniker the War Raiders.

They join Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, who were married in early December, as WWE newlyweds.

