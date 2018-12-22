Lamar Jackson, Ravens Beat Philip Rivers, Chargers Behind Stifling Defense

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Beat Philip Rivers, Chargers Behind Stifling DefenseDecember 23, 2018
Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and added 39 yards on the ground as the Baltimore Ravens upset the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-10 on Saturday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.
Tavon Young's 62-yard touchdown return following an Antonio Gates fumble with 1:31 left sealed the Ravens' win.
No player eclipsed 58 yards from scrimmage for the 11-4 Chargers, who lost for just the second time in 12 games.
The 9-6 Ravens have won five of their last six since Jackson took over as starting quarterback.
What's Next:
Baltimore will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 30, at 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens can still make the playoffs with a Week 17 loss, but a win will seal a postseason berth.
The Chargers will face the Denver Broncos on the road Sunday, December 30, at 4:25 p.m. L.A. has clinched a playoff berth but now faces an uphill climb to overtake the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed.
