Week 16 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

Saturday's NFL slate addressed a couple of pertinent questions as this season inches toward January.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Redskins to both keep their own playoff chances alive and eliminate the Cleveland Browns from contention. The night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. had plenty of implications.

Baltimore suffocated the Chargers in a 22-10 win. In doing so, the Ravens made the Pittsburgh Steelers a little more uncomfortable heading into New Orleans on Sunday. Also, did we just watch a preview of an AFC wild-card matchup?

Pittsburgh holds just a half-game lead over Baltimore, and any team heading into New Orleans—regardless of how relatively shaky the Saints have been lately—is never guaranteed a win. That said, the Steelers are coming off of a strong win over the New England Patriots.

Week 17 will see Baltimore host the now-eliminated-but-still-motivated Browns while Pittsburgh hosts a lowly Cincinnati Bengals squad. In other words, the Ravens have their fingers crossed for a Saints win on Sunday.

Another marquee matchup on Sunday is the Sunday night game in Seattle featuring the Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a win, the Chiefs will secure the AFC West thanks to the Chargers' loss. Seattle, meanwhile, is jockeying to maintain the first wild-card spot in the NFC.

Elsewhere in the league: the Indianapolis Colts will face a must-win game against a team that has starred in multiple trap games already this season, and Houston will travel to Philadelphia in hopes of winning the AFC South while the Eagles claw for a wild-card berth.

Let's take a look at the odds and point totals as well as interesting prop bets heading into Sunday's Week 16 slate.

NFL Week 16 Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7) | O/U 48

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9) | O/U 48

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) | O/U 46

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-3.5) | O/U 38.5

Green Bay Packers (-3) at New York Jets | O/U 46.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-10) | O/U 44.5

Minnesota Vikings (-6) at Detroit Lions | O/U 42.5

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-13.5) | O/U 44.5

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Carolina Panthers | O/U 44

Chicago Bears (-4.5) at San Francisco 49ers | O/U 43

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5) at Arizona Cardinals | O/U 44

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans (-6.5) | O/U 53

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Seattle Seahawks | O/U 54.5

Denver Broncos (-3) at Oakland Raiders | O/U 43

Top Prop Bets for Week 16

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Has Over 91.5 Total Receiving Yards

DeAndre Hopkins' 2018 season has been a campaign to be labeled the league's most dominant wide receiver. Most recently, Hopkins went for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches in a win over the Jets. Overall, the 26-year-old has 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns this season—including five 100-yard games.

All of this is to say: he's a safe bet.

For Philadelphia's part, Week 15 saw a depleted secondary outperform expectations. Even so, Jared Goff threw to six different receivers and accumulated 339 yards through the air.

The Eagles know what they're up against in Week 16, as veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins told Mike Sielski of Philly.com:

"The thing it comes down to is, we’ll have ways to put ourselves in position to stop him, but at the point of attack, you’ve got to be able to win. One guy, two guys, three guys — it doesn’t matter if he goes up over all of them. It’s obviously a tough matchup, one that we’ll monitor. We’ll know where he is. But guys are going to have to win. There’s no way around that."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has Over 289.5 Total Passing Yards

The Kansas City Chiefs have played 14 games this season, and second-year star quarterback—and league MVP candidate—Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed 289.5 passing yards in 11 of them. From Week 2 to Week 10, Mahomes threw for at least 300 yards. He already holds the franchise record for most 300-yard games in a season.

On Sunday night, he will be in Seattle facing a defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers quarterback throw for 414 yards. This is not high-end analysis, nor an insult, but Patrick Mahomes is significantly better than Nick Mullens.

The Seahawks have allowed an average of 247.4 passing yards per game this season, but we're banking here on Mahomes to excel above average as he's done almost every single game so far. Not for nothing, as mentioned above, if the Chiefs beat Seattle, they win the AFC West and score a bye.

Since running back Kareem Hunt's ugly departure at the end of November, this offense has been leaning even mores so on Mahomes. Don't expect that to change when everything is on the line on Sunday night.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Has Over 65.5 Total Rushing Yards

The good news: Phillip Lindsay made history on Tuesday night by becoming the first undrafted rookie in history to get selected for the Pro Bowl.

The bad news: Lindsay has been on a skid the lsat two weeks, especially in Week 15 when he rushed for only 24 yards on 14 attempts (1.7 yards per attempt average) in a loss against the Cleveland Browns—a game the Broncos had to have to keep playoff contention alive.

The only facts that matters here: the Oakland Raiders' run defense is dead last in the NFL with opposing running backs averaging 146.4 yards per game, and Lindsay has been mostly explosive all year long against defenses ranging all over the spectrum.

Just nine yards away from a 1,000-yard season, Lindsay is due. This season, he has rushed for at least 66 yards seven times. Sunday has a good chance at being his eighth.

