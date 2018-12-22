Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

If you've made it to Week 16 in your fantasy league, you're probably in the championship game.

You almost certainly have some of the top players in fantasy—probably more than one at the same position. The trick to winning this game is playing the right stars with the right matchups.

We're here to help by running down the top players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll make statistical projections for each top player and examine one sleeper at each position.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 140 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 2 TDs

2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Atlanta Falcons: 110 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 2 TDs

3. Todd Gurley at Arizona Cardinals: 130 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 2 TDs

4. Nick Chubb vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 140 rushing yards, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards, 2 TDs

5. Phillip Lindsay at Oakland Raiders: 130 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD

6. Joe Mixon at Cleveland Browns: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD

7. Saquon Barkley at Indianapolis Colts: 90 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD

8. Alvin Kamara vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 40 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 1 TD

9. Chris Carson vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 120 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD

10. Dalvin Cook at Detroit Lions: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD

11. Derrick Henry vs. Washington Redskins: 150 rushing yards, 1 TD

12. Tarik Cohen at San Francisco 49ers: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD

13. David Johnson vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD

14. Marlon Mack vs. New York Giants: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD

15. Sony Michel vs. Buffalo Bills: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD

16. Melvin Gordon vs. Baltimore Ravens: 60 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD

17. James White vs. Buffalo Bills: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD

18. Mark Ingram vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD

19. Leonard Fournette at Miami Dolphins: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD

20. Damien Williams at Seattle Seahawks: 60 rushing yards, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards, 1 TD

21. Tevin Coleman at Carolina Panthers: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 20 receiving yards

22. Gus Edwards at Los Angeles Chargers: 90 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards

23. Kalen Ballage vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 85 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards

24. Theo Riddick vs. Minnesota Vikings: 30 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards

25. Duke Johnson vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 20 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards

Sleeper: Jamaal Williams at New York Jets

It's time for Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams to handle the load. His backfield mate, Aaron Jones, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after last week's game. This means Williams will be the workhorse back against the New York Jets.

The Jets represent a fair matchup for Williams. New York has allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, according to FantasyPros.

Williams came into the weekend dealing with a toe injury, but he was removed from the injury report on Friday. He had four receptions, 97 total yards and a touchdown last week and could have similar numbers in Week 16.

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins at Philadelphia Eagles: 8 receptions, 130 receiving yards, 2 TDs

2. Michael Thomas vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD

3. Amari Cooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD

4. Antonio Brown at New Orleans Saints: 5 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD

5. Adam Thielen at Detroit Lions: 5 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD

6. Tyreek Hill at Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD

7. Tyler Lockett vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 1 TD

8. Keenan Allen vs. Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 120 receiving yards

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster at New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 110 receiving yards

10. T.Y. Hilton vs. New York Giants: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD

11. Jarvis Landry vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD

12. Mike Evans at Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 90 receiving yards

13. Robert Woods at Arizona Cardinals: 6 receptions, 100 receiving yards

14. Stefon Diggs at Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD

15. Brandin Cooks at Arizona Cardinals: 6 receptions, 90 receiving yards

16. Doug Baldwin vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 95 receiving yards

17. D.J. Moore vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 receptions, 90 receiving yards

18. Antonio Callaway vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 85 receiving yards

19. Robert Foster at New England Patriots: 4 reception, 90 receiving yards

20. Kenny Golladay vs. Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards

21. Allen Robinson at San Francisco 49ers: 5 receptions, 75 receiving yards

22. Corey Davis vs. Washington Redskins: 5 receptions, 75 receiving yards

23. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 70 receiving yards

24. John Ross at Cleveland Brown: 5 receptions,70 receiving yards

25. Dede Westbrook at Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 70 receiving yards

Sleeper: Tim Patrick at Oakland Raiders

Wide receiver Tim Patrick might not be a household name. Heck, he wasn't even a significant part of the Denver Broncos' passing attack early in the season. However, the Denver receiving corps is quite different than it was at the beginning of the year—Emmanuel Sanders is on injured reserve, Demaryius Thomas was traded—and now Patrick is a top target.

Over the last two weeks, Patrick has caught 12 passes for 150 yards. It's entirely possible he tops the 100-yard mark this week against the Oakland Raiders, who have allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

Patrick is clearly a favorite target of quarterback Case Keenum. Even if he doesn't rack up yardage, he'll have a high floor in PPR formats.

Tight Ends

1. Eric Ebron vs. New York Giants: 4 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 2 TDs

2. Travis Kelce at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 TD

3. Rob Gronkowski vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD

4. George Kittle vs. Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 75 receiving yards, 1 TD

5. Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD

7. Zach Ertz vs. Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards, 1 TD

8. David Njoku vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions 60 receiving yards, 1 TD

9. Ian Thomas vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards

10. C.J. Uzomah at Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards

Sleeper: Chris Herndon vs. Green Bay Packers

Jets tight end Chris Herndon doesn't have the easiest matchup this week—the Packers are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends on average—but he's likely to be a big piece of the Jets' passing attack with wideout Quincy Enunwa done for the year.

Herndon is also beginning to build a rapport with rookie wide receiver Sam Darnold.

"It kind of starts at practice,” Herndon said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday.com. “Just gaining that chemistry, with each other and as a team."

Herndon had three catches for 53 yards last week against the Houston Texans. Expect him to have even better numbers this week against Green Bay.