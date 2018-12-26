NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Order Entering Week 17 and Predictions for Prospects

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There is so much at stake in Week 17. Through 15 games, the NFL still lacks clarity. This weekend's results could lead to drastic changes in the league's standings.

But we're not talking about division titles and wild-card slots for the playoffs; no, this is all about the 2019 NFL draft.

Each of the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets could "earn" the No. 1 overall pick. Additionally, there are 10 teams with either five or six victories, so a couple of franchises could rise or fall significantly after Week 17.

Despite all this uncertainty, one thing is clear: The draft order will change Sunday. The race for the playoffs is more important, but there's plenty of intrigue in the race to the bottom, too.

2019 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 17

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Detroit Lions

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Buffalo Bills

8. New York Giants

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Carolina Panthers

12. Denver Broncos

13. Cincinnati Bengals

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Washington

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Tennessee Titans

21. Minnesota Vikings

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

26. Houston Texans

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. New Orleans Saints (via Green Bay Packers)

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

During the 2018 NFL draft, the Jets used the No. 3 overall pick on quarterback Sam Darnold. Now, they need to protect him.

Jonah Williams isn't the coveted bulldozer of a left tackle, mostly relying on refined fundamentals to overwhelm the opposition. Some scouting departments may even consider the 6'5", 301-pounder a guard instead of a tackle.

But those are two minor knocks.

Williams should test well athletically at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his on-field performance at Alabama is consistently excellent. He's started at both right (2016) and left tackle (2017-18) for the Crimson Tide, so he could fill either spot.

No matter where Williams lines up, he'd instantly improve a Jets offensive line that must be a priority this offseason.

Prediction: New York Jets

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

N'Keal Harry arrived in Tempe as a touted prospect and backed up that billing over a three-year career. The 6'4", 213-pounder ended his ASU tenure with the third-most receptions (213) and yards (2,889) and fifth-most touchdowns (22) in program history.

Harry, who has officially declared for the NFL draft, would be an ideal fit on a Carolina offense lacking a true No. 1 wideout.

Devin Funchess isn't the guy. DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel are solid starters but are both sub-six-feet tall.

Yes, the Panthers must bolster the offensive line, so using a first-round choice on someone like Williams (if available) or Ole Miss tackle Greg Little would be reasonable. But even after taking Moore in the first round of the 2018 draft, Carolina needs an upgrade to complement Christian McCaffrey's versatility.

Harry would provide the go-to option Cam Newton desperately needs on the outside—especially in the red zone.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

STEVEN CANNON/Associated Press

Florida State's struggles kept Brian Burns out of the spotlight, but he's a strong candidate to soar during the pre-draft process.

A three-year contributor, Burns collected a total of 39.5 tackles for loss with 24 sacks for the Seminoles. He posted season-best marks of 15.5 and 10, respectively, in 2018.

However, FSU trudged to 5-7 this season and regularly struggled to defend the pass. Additionally, he's listed at just 6'5" and 236 pounds—well below ideal size for an edge-rusher. That production, though, would be foolish to ignore.

Provided an NFL team believes Burns can fill out his frame, the physical tools and developed countermoves will be attractive.

Although the Colts have showcased a much-improved defense, they need a better pass-rushing presence from their ends. Burns can spark that group with his ability to disrupt the backfield.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts