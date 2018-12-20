Jets Players, Coaches and Owners Donate $800,000 to Social Justice Causes

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New York Jets players, coaches and the team's front office donated $800,000 to "The Black Alliance for Just Immigration, JustLeadershipUSA, Breakthrough New York, The Legal Aid Society's Decarceration Project and The New York Foundling," according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Quarterback Josh McCown said:



"We started this program after it became clear that our locker room wanted to make a change. Collectively we wanted to make an impact in areas that our communities needed the most. With this donation, combined with our other efforts, we hope to support the organizations and resources that aid in the fight against social disparity.

The players and coaches combined to donate $200,000, the team matched that total and CEO Christopher Johnson committed $250,000. The New York Jets Foundation and NFL Foundation's Player Matching Grant contributed the remaining $150,000.

Per Alper, the five foundations will each receive a $160,000 grant from the Jets.