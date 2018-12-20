Urban Meyer to Teach Leadership Class at Ohio State After Retiring

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Even though Urban Meyer will walk away from Ohio State's football team after the Rose Bowl, he will remain with the school as a teacher.

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Meyer announced he will be a co-teacher in a character and leadership course at Ohio State's Fisher College of Business.

Meyer announced Dec. 4 he'd retire as Ohio State head coach following the Rose Bowl against Washington on New Year's Day.

"I believe I will not coach again," he said of his decision.

In addition to his teaching duties, Meyer told Tiberi he intends to work with Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith in some capacity.

Meyer has been at Ohio State since 2012. The 54-year-old has an 82-9 record with three Big Ten titles and one national championship during seven seasons in Columbus.