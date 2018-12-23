NFL Week 16 Live Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Several NFL teams have a lot on the line in Week 16, so you'll want to make sure you know exactly when and where to watch.

That's why we're here. You're welcome.

Among games you'll want to keep an eye on is the Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles. After upsetting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Week 15, the Eagles feel rejuvenated and are still in the hunt. Meanwhile, the Texans are looking to lock up the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts factor into the latter equation. The Colts need to win their remaining two games and for the Texans to lose their remaining two games. On Sunday, Indy hosts the New York Giants.

With the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs just need to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night to clinch the AFC West. At the same time, Seattle is trying to hang on to the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The other must-watch game will be in New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Saints. Pittsburgh needs to win to stave off a surging Ravens team still in contention for the AFC North, while the Saints are on a mission for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Take a look below for every game's time and broadcast information as well as a coverage map for your area and a deeper look into three storylines to watch.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints: Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET on CBS, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, NBC Sports, FuboTV

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, WatchESPN, FuboTV

Three Storylines to Watch in Week 16

Whose Playoff Push Will Get a Boost in Seattle?

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

As we've already established, this is a huge game for both teams on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are coming off of a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Chargers in Week 15, while the Seahawks embarrassingly lost in overtime to San Francisco.

How will each team rebound?

While Russell Wilson was arguably Patrick Mahomes before Patrick Mahomes was Patrick Mahomes, we're only interested on how these two quarterbacks are playing right now. In short: both of these guys are very good. More specifically, though, Mahomes has shown more in 2018 to make the big play when it matters.

Wilson has been sacked 42 times this season. This Chiefs defense isn't great, but one thing the unit has proved capable of is pressuring the quarterback. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has at least one sack in his last 10 games—an NFL record—and can once again make a massive impact in this game.

If—or when—Wilson is limited on time in the pocket, he will presumably look to running back Chris Carson, who has emerged as the team's No. 1 option. With Kareem Hunt no longer on the team and Spencer Ware doubtful to play, the Chiefs aren't as punishing at the position.

Even if fifth-year back Damien Williams scored two touchdowns against the Chargers in Week 15.

All of this said, it is anybody's guess which of these two teams will walk away from CenturyLink Field feeling better about January.

Which Steelers Will Show Up in New Orleans?

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Steelers are the most unpredictable team in the NFL this season. One week, they can look totally inept in a loss to the Raiders; the next, they can fire on all cylinders and beat the Patriots. Who will show up in New Orleans?

The Saints have been, by their standards, fickle as well in their last three games: losing to Dallas, 13-10; beating Tampa Bay in a less convincing way than 28-14 would suggest; eking out a win at Carolina, 12-9. The common denominator, though? All three of those were away.

Sunday, the Saints will be back comfortably in their dome—and their home-field advantage is not an exaggeration. On the season, Pittsburgh is 4-2-1 in away games. On paper, that's solid—until you realize those two losses came at Denver and Oakland.

Is Nick Foles The Eagles' Lucky Charm?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

December and January are Nick Foles' favorite months. Last week, Foles stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz—contributing 270 yards, an interception and zero touchdowns as Philly upset the Rams. But what was more telling was the number of previously dormant weapons Foles got involved.

Most of all, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. With Foles under center, Jeffrey went for his first 100-yard game of the season. He caught eight balls for 160 yards. Foles targeted seven different receivers in an offense that had been relying heavily on tight end Zach Ertz in the 14 weeks before.

Logic would say that if the Eagles can beat the Rams, then beating Houston isn't daunting at all. That does feel true, but the NFL is not at all logical. Somehow, the Eagles offensive line kept Aaron Donald and Co. from getting to Foles at all, which is encouraging as they prepare to face J.J. Watt.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long, for one, believes Foles is the team's lucky charm. So much so, Long built a shrine dedicated to Foles while telling ESPN, "He's been there to bail us out when we've had injuries before. And this weekend, no different."

Outside of the Foles factor, Houston will be without wide receiver Keke Coutee and running back Lamar Miller.