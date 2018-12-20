Cam Jordan: Ben Roethlisberger Not a Hall of Fame QB; Not Even Top 5 in Era

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan engaged in an entertaining debate Wednesday with a reporter who suggested Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a top-five QB in the current era and a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jordan questioned whether Big Ben was better than Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, and he suggested he'd even place Eli Manning ahead of the Steelers' signal-caller.

Here's a look at the exchange:

Jordan didn't take away from Roethlisberger's accomplishments, which include two Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006, saying the longtime Pittsburgh standout's "numbers are always impressive."

The 29-year-old edge-rusher pushed back hard when the reporter suggested that was enough to elevate him into the true upper echelon of modern-day quarterbacks, though.

Ultimately, debates about whether players belong within their sport's hierarchy are part of what helps sports transcend generations. And there will never be a definitive conclusion, whether it's an era debate such as Manning vs. Brady or an all-time conversation like the NBA's Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James.

Although Roethlisberger's resume is strong enough to eventually earn him enshrinement in Canton, Jordan is clearly not convinced he's one of the best in history.

Perhaps they can have a debate of their own on the field when the Saints and Steelers face off Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.