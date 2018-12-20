TMZ: Travis Scott Joining Maroon 5 for Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show

Scott Roth/Associated Press

Rapper Travis Scott will reportedly join Maroon 5 to perform at the Super Bowl 53 halftime show, according to TMZ Sports.

The biggest game of the NFL season will take place Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Scott is enjoying a huge year, as he is nominated for three Grammy Awards and is currently headlining the critically acclaimed Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour.



The 26-year-old Scott may not be the only guest to join Maroon 5, as the group is reportedly also in talks with Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi, who is an Atlanta native.

Maroon 5 and Scott will look to follow in the footsteps of several big-name performers who have put on great halftime shows in recent years, including Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake.