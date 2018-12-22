B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 22

Washington State head coach Mike Leach listens to a question during an interview before NCAA college football practice, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. WSU finished 9-4 last season, winning all seven of their home games, but they stumbled in their final two games, losing to cross-state rival Washington and getting beat by Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Washington State's Mike Leach Believes in Ghosts, Trump and His Air Raid Offense

He tracked a raccoon just to see where it lived. He definitely believes in ghosts. He builds programs like few others. Mike Leach is the most interesting man in college football.

        

Run, Charlie, Run: 70 Touchdowns Later, High School Back Still Seeking Attention

Seventy touchdowns. A remarkable 3,356 rushing yards. Zero stars and scholarship offers. Why isn't anyone recruiting Charlie Spegal?

        

Why Was Patrick Mahomes Not in Demand Coming Out of High School?

We look back at MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes' recruitment and why he got just three D-I offers coming out of high school.

