HS Basketball Team Cries After Being Gifted New Jordans: Sneaker Shock S1,E2

HS Basketball Team Cries After Being Gifted New Jordans: Sneaker Shock S1,E2December 20, 2018
Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble
Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche
JuJu Is a Man of the People
🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟
13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course
Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯
Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
Who Killed Neymar? 😱
Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship
B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics
She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones
UAB Football Is Back from the Dead
2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis
Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person
Seward Park basketball powerhouse in NYC hasn't had team shoes in 3 years until players were surprised with new Jordans. Their reactions were 😭. Watch "Sneaker Shock" Episode 2 from BR Kicks.
Pats' Season Going the Wrong Way