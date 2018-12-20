Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Interview with Titans OL Dennis Kelly

B/R Video

The Tennessee Titans took home the Ford Offensive Line of the Week award for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Simms & Lefkoe Podcast host Adam Lefkoe talked to offensive lineman Dennis Kelly about the Titans' win over the New York Giants.

