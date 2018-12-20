Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Interview with Titans OL Dennis Kelly

Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Interview with Titans OL Dennis KellyDecember 20, 2018
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club
The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps
Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day
Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁
From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL
Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball
There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors
Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families
The Tennessee Titans took home the Ford Offensive Line of the Week award for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Simms & Lefkoe Podcast host Adam Lefkoe talked to offensive lineman Dennis Kelly about the Titans' win over the New York Giants.
Report: Raiders Sign Nate Peterman