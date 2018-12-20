Simms & Lefkoe: Will the Seahawks Upset the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football?December 20, 2018
It's the Week 16 betting preview!
On today's pod, the guys preview every game on the schedule: Titans-Washington (15:00), Ravens-Chargers (19:15), Bengals-Browns (26:30), Buccaneers-Cowboys (30:40), Vikings-Lions (38:05), Bills-Patriots (43:20), Packers-Jets (49:10), Texans-Eagles (55:10), Falcons-Panthers (1:00:35), Giants-Colts (1:05:00), Jaguars-Dolphins (1:10:35), Rams-Cardinals (1:15:10), Bears-49ers (1:19:50), Steelers-Saints (1:26:55), Chiefs-Seahawks (1:37:10) and Broncos-Raiders (1:43:55).
As always, Simms ends the show with his five teams guaranteed to lose (1:50:30).
Enjoy the pod, and let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe!
Warning: Contains NSFW language:
