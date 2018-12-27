NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 17 Coverage Map, Game Times and Predictions

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

One more round of games is all that's left of the 2018 NFL regular season. All 32 teams will be in action on a jam-packed Sunday as postseason fates are sealed.



The AFC playoff picture still has much left to be sorted out, while the NFC is neat and orderly by comparison. As far as the basics go, nine teams have secured playoff spots so far.

Three teams are on the outside looking in: the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, and the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC. The New Orleans Saints are locked in as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while four different teams could end up in the top spot in the AFC.

In fact, every seed in the AFC is up for grabs, which means once Sunday is over, the playoff bracket could look completely different than what it does right now, even though four teams have secured spots.

With so much undecided, it means there are plenty of meaningful games on Sunday. Even teams without a chance at the postseason have something to play for. The Cleveland Browns are 7-7-1, and a win over the Baltimore Ravens would secure the franchise's first winning season since 2007.

Week 17 TV Schedule

Sunday 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions (5-10) at Green Bay Packers (6-8-1) (prediction: Packers)

Carolina Panthers (6-9) at New Orleans Saints (13-2) (prediction: Saints)

Dallas Cowboys (9-6) at New York Giants (5-10) (prediction: Cowboys)

Atlanta Falcons (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10) (prediction: Buccaneers)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (5-10) (prediction: Bills)

New York Jets (4-11) at New England Patriots (10-5) (prediction: Patriots)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) at Houston Texans (10-5) (prediction: Texans)





Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers (4-11) at Los Angeles Rams (12-3) (prediction: Rams)

Chicago Bears (11-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) (prediction: Vikings)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Seattle Seahawks (9-6) (prediction: Seahawks)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at Washington (7-8) (prediction: Eagles)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) at Denver Broncos (6-9) (prediction: Chargers)

Oakland Raiders (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) (prediction: Chiefs)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) (prediction: Steelers)

Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) at Baltimore Ravens (9-6) (prediction: Browns)





Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Live

Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Tennessee Titans (9-6) (prediction: Titans)

Chaos in the AFC

The main reason the AFC playoff picture is such a mess is that three of the divisions are amazingly still up for grabs. Everywhere is chaos except in the AFC East, where the New England Patriots have once again established order by winning their 10th-straight division crown.

The AFC West is a toss-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are on top right now, but a loss or tie combined with a Chargers win gives the latter the title and a shot at the top overall seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs play the subpar Oakland Raiders at home in Week 17, though they look vulnerable after losing two games in a row and only beat the silver and black by seven points in Week 13. The Chargers, meanwhile, have a tricky road date against the Denver Broncos.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In the AFC South, Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee can all still win the division. The Titans right now are on the outside looking in, but if everything breaks their way, they could somehow end up with a first-round bye.

The Texans play Jacksonville in the early slate of games and can simplify things with a win, leaving the Titans and Colts to duke it out for a wild-card spot in a blockbuster Sunday night game.

The AFC North comes down to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. One of those teams will win the division; the other will almost assuredly miss out on the playoffs.

Both teams can get in the postseason if they win their respective games and the Titans and Colts play to an unthinkable tie on Sunday night. In that nightmarish scenario, the Ravens can also get in if they tie earlier in the day. Yes, I know, it's a lot to think about.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Ravens will have it tough against a Browns team playing for pride on Sunday, while the Steelers should have an easier time at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.



So many different scenarios are still in play, which will add to the excitement in Week 17. Most of the drama in the NFC comes from the fate of the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, currently on the outside looking in.

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, which means the Eagles' only route to the playoffs is through the wild card. To get in, the Eagles have to beat Washington on the road and the Minnesota Vikings need to lose at home to the Chicago Bears, a distinct possibility as the Bears still have a shot at earning a first-round bye.

So much is at stake in what has been an exciting, high-scoring NFL season with more than its fair share of down-to-the-wire games. At this point, it seems likely there will be at least one more final twist in the drama, made all that much more exciting by having every team take to the field on Sunday.