Simms & Lefkoe: The Show Episode 16 Featuring Sam Darnold

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 20, 2018

  1. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  2. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  3. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  4. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  5. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  6. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  7. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  8. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  9. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  10. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  11. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  12. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  13. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  14. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  15. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  16. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  17. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  18. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  19. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  20. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

Right Arrow Icon

The 16th episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

Simms and Lefkoe are joined by "Samta Claus" himself, New York Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Special thanks to the Livingston Mall.

Related

    Report: Raiders Sign Nate Peterman

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Sign Nate Peterman

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden LOVED Peterman in the Draft Process

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden LOVED Peterman in the Draft Process

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Mahomes Really Got Ketchup Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Really Got Ketchup Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Being Snubbed Is Nothing New for Darius Leonard

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Being Snubbed Is Nothing New for Darius Leonard

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report