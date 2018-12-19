The Tour De France Has Nothing on the Extreme Downhill Megavalanche

Right Arrow Icon

Every year, thousands of racers take on the twists and turns of the Megavalance Alpe D'Huez. The downhill event begins nearly 11,000 feet high on a glacier in the French Alps. Watch the video above to see why the Tour de France has nothing on the Megavalanche. 


