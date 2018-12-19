The Tour De France Has Nothing on the Extreme Downhill Megavalanche

The Tour De France Has Nothing on the Extreme Downhill MegavalancheDecember 19, 2018
Every year, thousands of racers take on the twists and turns of the Megavalance Alpe D'Huez. The downhill event begins nearly 11,000 feet high on a glacier in the French Alps. Watch the video above to see why the Tour de France has nothing on the Megavalanche.
www.ucc-sportevent
Megavalanche: https://www.facebook.com/events/516701015426958/
Maxiavalanche vallnord: https://www.facebook.com/events/1449923735151392/
Maxi Cervinia: https://www.facebook.com/events/194297958172108/
Maxi Méribel: https://www.facebook.com/events/194844381439294/
Maxi Ax: https://www.facebook.com/events/434018223797736/
