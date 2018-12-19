The Tour De France Has Nothing on the Extreme Downhill Megavalanche

JuJu Is a Man of the People 🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟 13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯 Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo Who Killed Neymar? 😱 Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones UAB Football Is Back from the Dead 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 Right Arrow Icon

Every year, thousands of racers take on the twists and turns of the Megavalance Alpe D'Huez. The downhill event begins nearly 11,000 feet high on a glacier in the French Alps. Watch the video above to see why the Tour de France has nothing on the Megavalanche.





