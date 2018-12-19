Giants, Jaguars, Redskins Have Top Odds for Nick Foles' Week 1 Team in 2019

Harry How/Getty Images

With Nick Foles once again making a lasting impression on the field, oddsmakers are already examining possible teams that may try to acquire him for next season.

Per Bovada, the New York Giants have the best shot at acquiring Foles at +210 (bet $100 to win $210), followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington tied for second at +400:

Making his first start since Week 2 in place of an injured Carson Wentz, Foles helped the Eagles keep their playoff hopes alive by going 24-of-31 for 270 yards with one interception in a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Interestingly, the Eagles aren't listed among the top eight teams Foles will be on next season. His contract includes a $20 million mutual option, which would make it difficult for Philadelphia to retain him as a backup.

Wentz's injury history could complicate matters. He missed last year's playoff run and the first two games this season recovering from a torn ACL and is currently dealing with a stress fracture in his back.

Assuming the Eagles give Wentz another year to prove he can stay healthy and be their franchise quarterback, there are plenty of teams that could use Foles as a starter in 2019.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Eli Manning is "playing his way onto the (Giants') roster in 2019." If that ends up being the case, Foles could look at a different situation with a guaranteed shot of being the starter.

The Jaguars would be the most interesting team on the list because of their defensive talent. After giving Blake Bortles a three-year extension in February, he would count $16.5 million in dead cap next season if they release him.

Washington may be forced to adjust its plan at quarterback in light of Alex Smith's injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim reported on Sunday there is "some optimism" the former No. 1 overall pick will be able to continue his career after having multiple surgeries to fix a broken right leg.

The bottom line is if Foles finishes this season as strong as he did 2018—even if the Eagles don't make the postseason—he will have earned the opportunity to be a full-time starting quarterback for some team heading into next year.