Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams hold the advantage in the recent rivalry with the Arizona Cardinals, winning five of the last seven meetings straight up, including the last three by an average score of 33-5, going 5-2 against the spread. Los Angeles shoots for more of the same Sunday afternoon in suburban Phoenix.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 13.5-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.4-22.3 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams won three games in a row into December but now seek to stop a two-game losing skid, after falling last week to Philadelphia 30-23. That game was tied 13-13 at the half before Los Angeles gave up the first 17 points out of the locker room. The Rams then rallied back to within one score, got the ball back and drove to the Eagles' 18-yard line. But a last-gasp Jared Goff pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

On the night Los Angeles out-gained Philadelphia 413-381 and held a 23-17 advantage in first downs. But the Rams lost the turnover battle 3-1. So Los Angeles has lost consecutive regular season games for the first time under coach Sean McVay.

At 11-3 overall Los Angeles, which has already clinched the NFC West, owns the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff standings, one game behind No. 1 New Orleans and one game ahead of No. 3 Chicago.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals pulled off that upset at Green Bay three weeks ago but now also seek to halt a two-game losing skid, after falling at Atlanta last week 40-14. Arizona actually drove its first possession of the game 64 yards to a touchdown and immediately forced a punt. But a batted Josh Rosen pass turned into a Falcons pick-six and the Cardinals folded from there, in another performance better left forgotten.

Two weeks ago Arizona beat Detroit on the stat sheet but lost the game 17-3. Three weeks ago the Cardinals outplayed the Packers at Lambeau Field and won 20-17.

At 3-11 overall Arizona is looking to build some momentum to carry over into next season, and a good performance against the rival Rams would help.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles, playing against inflated spreads as of late, is just 1-5-1 ATS its last seven times out. Also, double-digit favorites are only 11-12-1 ATS on the NFL odds this season. The Rams will still win this game outright but the smart bet takes the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of the Cardinals' last nine games at home.

The Rams are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of the Rams' last five games on the road.

