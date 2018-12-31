Mayweather vs. Nasukawa: Odds, Fight Card, Live-Stream Schedule and Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tenshin Nasukawa will provide the main attraction for the Rizin 14 event on New Year's Eve, with the two set to square off in a three-round exhibition.

It marks the 41-year-old's return to the ring and first fight since beating Conor McGregor in August of last year. His opponent, Nasukawa, will be making his debut as a boxer but has already enjoyed a standout career as a kickboxer and MMA fighter despite being just 20 years old.

As Sherdog noted, the Rizin 14 card will feature two title bouts, with Kyoji Horiguchi facing Darrion Caldwell and Kanna Asakura taking on Ayaka Hamasaki.

FITE.tv is Rizin's pay-per-view partner and will stream the event. Unfortunately, there will be no stream in North America, Mexico or Japan.

Per OddsShark, Mayweather will be a strong 6-25 favourite, while his opponent comes in at 31-10 (odds accurate as of Saturday, December 10).

While the bout is being billed as a simple exhibition and there will be no judges to score the fight, Nasukawa is gearing up for a real battle.

As The Independent's Yuri Kageyama reported, the youngster has said he sees this as a golden opportunity.

He also wasn't too impressed with his veteran opponent:

"I can change the world with my fist.

"I sensed no aura about him. He says such provocative stuff I feel like kicking him.

"He is the best so I can't let my guard down. I'm sure his punches are fast but I'm sure I can see them.

"I feel excited, although some days I still feel afraid. But when the day comes, I want to fight with confidence."

This high-profile bout will give Nasukawa the opportunity to start a transition into full-time boxing should he choose to take his career in that direction.

He normally fights as a flyweight and bantamweight, putting him in roughly the same weight classes as compatriot Naoya Inoue, one of the biggest rising stars in the sport. A bout between those two at some point in the future could be highly lucrative.

The 147-pound limit for the fight against Mayweather should favour Money, who is expected to cruise through the three rounds and pick off his opponent from the outside.

Nasukawa will have to get inside, but Mayweather is an expert at dealing with rougher tactics, using his shoulder-roll technique to slip out of tight spaces.

A draw seems likely, giving Nasukawa the kind of exposure he needs to perhaps transition into boxing full-time as early as 2019.