NFL Week 16 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over-Under Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NFL Week 16 schedule is littered with intriguing matchups, and with those games come some interesting betting lines.

The two games in marquee time slots Sunday possess the two largest over-under lines of the week, while the game to watch Saturday sits right in the middle of the total points lines.

In addition to the pair of plus-50 over-under lines Sunday, there's two marks set under the 40-point threshold.

Other than those four outliers, the over-under lines for Week 16 are similar, as most of them reside in the low-to-mid 40s.

Week 16 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Saturday, December 22

Washington at Tennessee (-10) (Over/Under: 37) (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) (Over/Under: 44.5) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, December 23

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7.5) (Over/Under: 44.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Giants at Indianapolis (-9) (Over/Under: 46.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Miami (-4) (Over/Under: 39) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at New England (-13) (Over/Under: 44.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Philadelphia (-2) (Over/Under: 45.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Dallas (-7) (Over/Under: 46.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-5.5) at Detroit (Over/Under: 43.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay at New York Jets (-1) (Over/Under: 44) (1 p.m., Fox)

Atlanta at Carolina (-2.5) (Over/Under: 47) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-13.5) at Arizona (Over/Under: 46) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Chicago (-4) at San Francisco (Over/Under: 42.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-5.5) (Over/Under: 53.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle (Over/Under: 53.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 24

Denver (-2.5) at Oakland (Over/Under: 44.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Odds via OddsShark. Predictions against the spread in bold.

Props

In the first marquee matchup of Week 16, points may come at a premium in the first half.

In each of their last three games, the Baltimore Ravens scored 10 first-half points, while the Los Angeles Chargers scored 24 points in the first two quarters during the same span.

With those numbers in mind, it's worth taking a low number on total first-half touchdowns scored, but if you're feeling risky, the best odds are for four scores, per Oddschecker.

Another intriguing prop bet involves Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, who need to beat the Houston Texans to remain alive in the NFC wild-card picture.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

In the last six regular-season games Foles started, the Eagles averaged 20.3 points, and they're going up against a Texans defense that has held its last five opponents to 24 points or fewer.

An under of 23 points carries the best value of under bets, but if you have more faith in Foles than others, you can go after an over bet of 30 or 34.5 to bring in a decent payday.

Over/Under Predictions

Trust The Saints To Carry Total Score Over 54 Points

After three long weeks on the road, the New Orleans Saints return home to the Superdome to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they will look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

During their last three games, the Saints combined to score 50 points, which is just two more than they racked up against the Eagles at home in Week 11 and five more than the total they earned in a Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Simply put, the Saints are a much better team at home, which is why earning home-field advantage throughout the postseason is imperative for Sean Payton, Drew Brees and Co.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Since blowing out the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, the Steelers averaged 21 points per game, but they're going to need to eclipse that total to beat the Saints and stay on top of the AFC North.

New Orleans is capable of scoring over 53.5 points on its own when its offense is at its best, but it will need a little help from Pittsburgh to reach that mark Sunday.

Expect the Saints to score somewhere around 35-40 points, which leaves the Steelers to score around 20 points for the over to hit, and both of those targets are realistic.

Go After The Sunday Night Over

The over should reign supreme in the final heavyweight battle of Week 16, which features the Kansas City Chiefs making a trip to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The majority of Kansas City's road games in 2018 have turned into shootouts, as they combined to score over 50 points with the Chargers, Steelers, Patriots, Browns, Rams and Raiders.

Seattle has developed a tendency to play low-scoring games inside its home stadium, with only one of its six home games reaching over 53.5 points, which is the over-under line for Sunday's game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While the play of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes is important to the total number of points scored, it won't be the factor that affects the scoreboard the most.

That will be the Kansas City defense, which ranks 31st in the NFL and gives up 409.4 yards per game.

If the Chiefs are unable to stop the Seahawks, they're going to have to score to keep up with the home side.

Since Kansas City can't afford a loss in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, it will turn Sunday night's game into a high-scoring contest and allow the over to hit.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90