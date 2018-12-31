Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Results: Money Wins After 3 Knockdowns in 1st Round

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. still hasn't lost.

Money defeated Tenshin Nasukawa, 20, with ease Monday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Nasukawa, who made his name as a formidable kickboxer, was unable to keep up with the undefeated boxer's skill level.

The Mirror provided updates of the fight, noting the 41-year-old Mayweather knocked down his opponent three times in the opening round alone before Nasukawa's corner threw in the towel.

"We expected Mayweather to take it easy, but after an easy start, that was brutal," the Mirror wrote. "Nasukawa threw plenty of punches, but the difference in power was staggering."

Mayweather entered this bout with a 50-0 record and 27 knockouts. He is one of the best boxers in the sport's history, and his 2017 victory over mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor moved him past Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark.

He has wins over the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley, among many others, and is known for his speed and defensive technique. He always has a way of eluding his opponent's best shot and has won with technical prowess in the latter portion of his career instead of overpowering KOs.

There is no questioning Mayweather's place in boxing history or his prowess in the ring, but this fight was unlike any other he has taken.

Yuri Kageyama of the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post) provided details, noting Nasukawa was not allowed to kick in the three-round match that featured no judges or official result. It was more about entertainment, although Kageyama noted that Nasukawa took "a crash course in boxing" with the help of three-weight world champion Jorge Linares.

Mayweather announced the fight in November with a press conference in Tokyo. The event was to feature officials from the Rizin Fighting Federation, and it was unclear at the time whether it was even a boxing match or some type of MMA clash. Promoters were yet to finalize the official rules.

Despite this loss, Nasukawa is 27-0 in kickboxing and 4-0 in MMA.

He understood his defense would be key against Mayweather, saying, per Kageyama: "He is the best, so I can't let my guard down. I'm sure his punches are fast, but I'm sure I can see them."

Nasukawa prepared for the bout and knew he couldn't let down his guard, but there was only so much he could do against the boxing legend.