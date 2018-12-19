Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

James Kenney/Associated Press

Fantasy football championship week is upon us.

Hopefully, your team finished in one of the top four spots of your league and a victory followed in the playoffs.

It's championship weekend, and while there may have been some congratulations for winning in Week 15, that should have come to an end once the Monday night NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers was over.

Preparations for the championship game include making adjustments to your roster. You may have won last week, but that doesn't mean your lineup doesn't have a weak spot or two, an injury or a bad matchup in Week 16.

You may need a deep sleeper to get over the top and become a fantasy football champion, and not just a finalist. It's about winning, not just getting there.

Below are some deep sleepers at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. All of the players listed are on 40 percent of Yahoo rosters or fewer, and while they may look like they don't belong in a championship effort, they just may help you get over the top.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (23 percent)

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (34 percent)

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (7 percent)

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Washington Redskins

The Titans have been an up-and-down team this year, and Mariota has been an up-and-down quarterback. However, they have played some excellent games this season, as they beat the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in back-to-back weeks in November.

The Titans know what is on the line and that if they can get a break or two from the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers by losing in games to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, respectively, they will be competing for a playoff spot when they take the field in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

But they must take care of business against the Redskins Sunday, and while they have the advantage of playing at home against a team that has suffered a myriad of injuries at the quarterback position, the Redskins are not a walkover.

They proved that last week when fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson led them to a road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That victory should ensure that the Titans take this game seriously. Mariota must set the tone here with a sharp effort. While he has not lived up to the hype he had when he came out of Oregon in the 2015 NFL Draft, he has the tools to lead his team to a win when it matters most.

Mariota is one of the best athletes at his position and is an accurate passer who has completed 68.6 percent of his passes. He has completed 218 of 318 passes for 2,418 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those last two numbers are not encouraging, but this could be a game when Mariota is operating on the plus-side of the field if Johnson and the Redskins turn the ball over with some frequency.

Mariota has run for 350 yards with two touchdowns, and he averages 5.6 yards per carry. He will not be afraid to throw his body around to get in the end zone here.

Look for a big day from Mariota and the Titans.

Running Backs

Elijah McGuire, N.Y. Jets (34 percent)

Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore Ravens (27 percent)

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (21 percent)

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at N.Y. Jets

This could be a huge week for Williams, who has been a backup running back the majority of the season.

That's because Aaron Jones has been placed on the IR list with a knee injury, and Williams could morph from his role as a strong blocking back into a legitimate ball carrier.

Williams has rushed for 365 yards on 98 carries this season, and he has gotten into the end zone twice. He is not a key receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but he has caught 18 passes for 133 yards, so he can catch the ball when he is open.

Williams had 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, and he ran with a certain fervor and recklessness that should get him at least that many carries against the Jets.

New York gives up 4.5 yards per rushing attempt, and that should help rev up Williams and his teammates.

The Packers have not won a road game this season, and this is their last opportunity. Look for a big effort from Williams.

Wide receivers

Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills (14 percent)

Tyrell Williams, L.A. Chargers (33 percent)

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (35 percent)

WR Robert Foster, Buffalo at New England Patriots

This is a boom-or-bust selection that could help you raise the championship trophy or one have you slapping your forehead in disgust as the seconds tick off the clock at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

If this was any other year but 2018, we would not be making a recommendation of a Buffalo receiver going into New England in a late-season game. However, the Bills are trying to establish some kind of offensive rhythm for the future with Josh Allen at quarterback, and Foster is emerging as a legitimate threat.

The Patriots need to win the game and they almost certainly will, but their defense has been giving up significant yardage totals all season.

New England allows 271.2 passing yards per game, and that ranks 24th in the league. The Patriots have allowed opponents to complete 64.1 percent of their passes, so there is quite a bit of vulnerability.

Foster, an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, has shown off his overlooked talent the past two weeks. Foster was targeted eight times in the 27-23 loss to the New York Jets in Week 14 and he caught seven passes for 104 yards with a long play of 38 yards.

He followed up that showing with four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the one-point loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Allen is known more for his running than his passing, but he is learning that he needs to either stay in the pocket or buy time with his feet before making the play with his arm. Foster will be a huge beneficiary in this game.

Tight Ends

Chris Herndon, N.Y. Jets (12 percent)

Nick Vannett, Seattle Seahawks (5 percent)

Chris Herndon, N.Y. Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

The Jets have not been able to turn things around this season, as consistency has eluded this team and head coach Todd Bowles may be vulnerable when the season comes to an end December 30.

They have their quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold, and he has had a challenging first year. While Darnold has been sacked 24 times and thrown 15 interceptions, he has completed 199 of 351 passes for 2,357 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Herndon is becoming one of his favorite receivers after catching 32 passes for 412 yards with three touchdowns, and he has eight receptions that have gone for 25 yards or more.

Herndon caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games in October when the Jets played NFC North opponents Minnesota and Chicago, and they get another NFC North team in Green Bay this week.

He will get into the end zone against the Packers.