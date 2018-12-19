NFL Predictions Week 16: Top Underdogs Picks, Vegas Odds and Score Predictions

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Welcome to NFL underdog season, where those who love to ride with upset-minded teams or take advantage of miscalculations from oddsmakers get to shine.

With any luck, those who enjoy the final few weeks for their droves of upsets have spent most of the season building a hefty bankroll with a nice baseline they won't cross. It's all about upside on underdogs in Week 16, something made apparent with teams like New England already losing the week prior.

The shocking moments should only continue, as playoff teams with little to play with in the seedings department could overlook spoilers who consider these final few games playoff games. While three games opened with double-digit lines, others figure to be closer and have more to offer in terms of underdogs.

Here is a look at the full list of odds before zooming in closer on three of the best underdog candidates.

Week 16 NFL Odds

Washington at Tennessee (-10) | O/U 37

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers (-6) | O/U 45

Atlanta at Carolina (-3.5) | O/U n/a

Buffalo at New England (-13) | O/U 45

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7) | O/U 45.5

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets (-1) | O/U 44

Houston at Philadelphia (E) | O/U 45

Jacksonville at Miami (-4.5) | O/U 39.5

Minnesota (-5.5) at Detroit | O/U 43.5

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis (-9) | O/U 47

Tampa Bay at Dallas (-7) | O/U 46

Chicago (-4) at San Francisco | O/U 42.5

L.A. Rams (-13.5) at Arizona | O/U 47.5

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-7) | O/U n/a

Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle | O/U 53

Denver (-2.5) at Oakland | O/U 44.5

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-6)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the stranger teams in the NFL right now, which could make them prime upset material on the road against a strong New Orleans Saints squad.

While those Steelers took down the New England Patriots in Week 15, it was an odd home affair in a 17-10 final where Tom Brady only threw one touchdown and interception. Contrast that with the prior three weeks, where the Steelers had lost a trio of games and most in interesting fashion, including slipping when it mattered most against the lowly Oakland Raiders.

So for bettors, the conversation boils down to whether the Patriots simply had an off night or the Steelers have turned things around.

One thing not up for debate? The quality of the Saints and how they continue to win in almost any situation:

The Saints have lost just twice this year, one an understandable low-scoring affair on the road in Dallas. But they have won two in a row now, both on the road against divisional opponents, while Drew Brees has ballooned his numbers to a 74.9 completion percentage with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are both over the 500-yard mark, and the former has rushed for 12 scores.

Perhaps most importantly here, the Saints quietly only allow 20.9 points per game, with the combination of a strong running game and underrated defense not only giving opponents fits, but also providing the perfect recipe for December-and-beyond football.

With the Steelers dealing with injuries to guys like James Conner and Cam Heyward, the Saints should be able to beat them at their own game at home.

Prediction: Saints 30, Steelers 27

Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle

It's interesting oddsmakers found a way to name a favorite in this game at all, let alone pick against the team with perhaps the NFL's best home-field advantage.

After all, these Kansas City Chiefs are coming out of an upset loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers by all of a point. It's a similar story for the hosting Seattle Seahawks, a team that just managed to go down by three in overtime at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The mediocrity of the 49ers makes it hard to call the entire situation a wash, but the Seahawks aren't one to underestimate here. While most were focusing on big names leaving the team and seemingly starting a rebuild, the front office in Seattle was amassing a defense that only surrenders 20.9 points per game and smartly surrounding Russell Wilson with productive players.

Not only is Wilson up to 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions, he's getting 4.7 yards per carry from a strong ground game—which could decide this one outright:

Those Chiefs have had all sorts of defensive problems this year and even rank 28th by allowing 27.1 points per game. Patrick Mahomes and his 45 touchdown passes have simply made it a forgivable offense—but not against the best of the best.

Those squinting closely at the schedule will notice the Chiefs have three losses, one at the hands of New England and against both Los Angeles teams. Thanks to a strong defense and MVP contender like Wilson, the Seahawks are right with those teams.

Sunday night, Wilson and a strong running game should help neutralize the Mahomes-led offense when a rabid crowd doesn't, letting the Seahawks slip in an "upset."

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Chiefs 24

Denver (-2.5) at Oakland

Hey, games between so-so teams can offer much in the way of upsets this time of year, too.

The Denver Broncos classify at 6-8 and losers of two in a row, with the latest trend putting to bed any whispers about a strong season-ending surge after odd wins over the Chargers and Steelers.

The Broncos have now gone down at the hands of San Francisco and Cleveland in consecutive weeks while Case Keenum has thrown just one touchdown against two interceptions.

As for the hosts, the Raiders took down those Steelers and recently even played the Chiefs within seven points. While his ground game isn't doing much, it's worth noting Derek Carr hasn't thrown an interception since Week 5 and has nine touchdowns over his last five outings.

Head coach Jon Gruden provided some important context:

Games between these rivals always tend to be close, which is why the Broncos escaped with a 20-19 victory at home back in Week 2.

In the rematch, it almost feels like the Raiders are the team on the upswing at this point as the spoiler squad realizing it can put together some wins before a miserable overall season comes to an end. The fan factor in Oakland before the team potentially plays games elsewhere could play a role as well.

And as always, when in doubt, compare the quarterbacks. With little around him, Carr still finds a way to excel lately.

Prediction: Raiders 30, Broncos 20