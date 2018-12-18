2018 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees Latest Betting Favorites

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP favorite once again.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback comes in at -150 odds, per OddsShark.com, followed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (+150), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (+600) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (+5000).

Defensive superstars like Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack haven't cracked the tier of top contenders despite each having epic seasons.

Mahomes is a worthy potential recipient, however, leading the Chiefs to an 11-3 record while pacing the NFL in passing yards (4,543) and passing scores (45). Brees comes in 12th in yards (3,666), though he's tied for third in touchdowns (31) with Rivers and Russell Wilson, and he has thrown just five interceptions on the year, the lowest number amongst the quarterbacks atop the MVP race.

He's also led New Orleans to a 12-2 record, the best mark in football.

Rivers and Luck are tied for seventh in yards thrown (3,951), while Luck is currently second in touchdowns (34). Both are leading red-hot teams as well—the Chargers have won 10 of their last 11 contests, while the Colts have won seven of their last eight.