2018 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees Latest Betting Favorites

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP favorite once again.  

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback comes in at -150 odds, per OddsShark.com, followed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (+150), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (+600) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (+5000). 

Defensive superstars like Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack haven't cracked the tier of top contenders despite each having epic seasons. 

Mahomes is a worthy potential recipient, however, leading the Chiefs to an 11-3 record while pacing the NFL in passing yards (4,543) and passing scores (45). Brees comes in 12th in yards (3,666), though he's tied for third in touchdowns (31) with Rivers and Russell Wilson, and he has thrown just five interceptions on the year, the lowest number amongst the quarterbacks atop the MVP race.

He's also led New Orleans to a 12-2 record, the best mark in football.

Rivers and Luck are tied for seventh in yards thrown (3,951), while Luck is currently second in touchdowns (34). Both are leading red-hot teams as well—the Chargers have won 10 of their last 11 contests, while the Colts have won seven of their last eight. 

Related

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    Mike Piellucci
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Falcons OC, DC on the Hot Seat

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Falcons OC, DC on the Hot Seat

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray Rice Is 'Done with Football'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ray Rice Is 'Done with Football'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NFL Power Rankings for Week 16

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated NFL Power Rankings for Week 16

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report