Packers Place Aaron Jones on IR with Knee Injury; Sign WR Allen Lazard

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced they placed running back Aaron Jones on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday because of a knee injury suffered in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay signed wide receiver Allen Lazard off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to fill the void on the 53-man roster.

Jones had scored at least one touchdown in five consecutive appearances before leaving the game against the Bears in the first quarter. He didn't return to the contest.

The 24-year-old UTEP product finishes the season with 728 rushing yards on 133 carries (5.5 YPA) with eight touchdowns. The fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft added 26 receptions for 206 yards and a score.

Jamaal Williams should lead the Packers backfield for the final two games of the 2018 season.

"Just be ready," Williams told reporters Sunday about his mindset. "Next man up, always stay prepared, stay mentally prepared like you are going to be the starter. Just go in and do your job."

Lazard signed with the Jags after going undrafted out of Iowa State in April. He re-signed with the team to join the practice squad when he didn't make the final roster.

He made 241 catches for 3,360 yards and 26 touchdowns in 48 games across four years with the Cyclones.

He'll provide receiving depth for Green Bay following a rash of injuries at the position, including Randall Cobb entering the concussion protocol after Sunday's game.