NLL: Schedule, Live Stream for National Lacrosse League's Week 2 Games

National Lacrosse League

The NLL season continues with Week 2, as three games are set for Friday and Saturday.

Two teams look to quickly start 2-0 in the young season, as the Buffalo Bandits play at home against the Toronto Rock and the Vancouver Warriors meet the Calgary Roughnecks again.

Corey Small helped the Bandits outscore the Philadelphia Wings, 17-15, behind his five goals. It’s then a rematch between the Warriors and the Roughnecks, with Calgary’s Dane Dobbie scoring five goals and adding four assists in the 14-13 overtime defeat.

In the third game of the week, the San Diego Seals play their inaugural game against the Colorado Mammoth.

Find the Week 2 schedule and how to watch information below.

NLL: Schedule, how to watch Week 2 games

All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games this season. Click the 'Watch' link for more individual game information, all times are ET.

Friday, Dec. 21

Buffalo Bandits (1-0) vs. Toronto Rock (0-0), 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Vancouver Warriors (1-0) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (0-1), 10 p.m. | Watch

Saturday, Dec. 22

Colorado Mammoth (0-0) vs. San Diego Seals (0-0), 9 p.m. | Watch

Fans can watch games online for the 2018-19 season in the following ways:

Season Pass — $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD

Monthly Pass — $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD

Single game — $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD

B/R Live is available here, by downloading the B/R Live app through iTunes or Google Play; and through Apple TV, Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV.

NLL Recap, Standings, Scores

Last week, Buffalo, Georgia and Vancouver opened the season with wins in the first week of the season.

Buffalo’s win spoiled the debut of the new Philadelphia Wings. Though Philadelphia won 25 of the 37 faceoffs, the Bandits got five goals from Corey Small. The Wings were down only one late, but the Bandits’ Steve Priolo sealed the 17-15 win with an empty-net goal.

In Georgia’s 16-12 win, Shayne Jackson scored three times with an assist to propel the Swarm to a win. Lyle Thompson chipped in with a pair of goals and five assists and Mike Poulin stopped 42 shots.

Finally, Vancouver edged Calgary, 14-13, completing a furious rally. Though Dane Dobbie scored five goals on 15 shots and added four assists, the Roughnecks lost in overtime. Vancouver’s Matt Beers score the winning goal.

Logan Schuss was busy for the Warriors, totaling three goals and six assists. Vancouver scored the final five goals of the game after falling behind 13-9.

Buffalo 17, Philadelphia 15

Georgia 16, New England 12

Vancouver 14, Calgary 13

Here are the standings going into Week 2:

Eastern Division

Georgia 1-0

Buffalo 1-0

Rochester 0-0

Toronto 0-0

Philadelphia 0-1

New England 0-1

Western Division

Vancouver 1-0

Saskatchewan 0-0

San Diego 0-0

Colorado 0-0

Calgary 0-1