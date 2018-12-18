Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys (8-6) can clinch their second NFC East title in three years on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

Despite coming off their first shutout loss since 2003 in a 23-0 road defeat versus the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys still hold a one-game division lead over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, with tiebreaker edges on both teams.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 8.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.9-18.0 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

The Buccaneers are a team built to play spoilers down the stretch and hung around last week in a 20-12 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens, managing to cover the spread as 8.5-point underdogs.

They are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games, and proved they can win on the road when they upset the New Orleans Saints 48-40 as 10-point underdogs in Week 1. While that was a long time ago, Tampa Bay still has the offensive firepower to stay competitive.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas may have been overdue for the clunker at Indianapolis following a five-game winning streak, but now the team can use that ugly loss as extra motivation to further prove naysayers wrong.

The Cowboys saw four of the five games during their winning streak decided by seven points or less, including one in overtime and two resulting in three-point victories. They also found a way to win despite allowing 19 points or more in four of the five games. Against the Buccaneers, their offense will be the key after getting shut out last week, but that dismal performance could actually help them break out here.

Smart betting pick

Dallas averaged 24.4 points per game during its winning streak and will be able to score even more against Tampa Bay. In fact, the Buccaneers have seen six of their last seven road games go over the total, averaging 65 points.

This game will have no problem reaching 50 points or more, with 60 a distinct possibility. The total has gone over for the Cowboys on the NFL odds in five of their past six home games as well, so look for that trend to continue.

NFL betting trends

The Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS in their last three games vs the Cowboys.

The total has gone over in five of the Cowboys' last six games at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Buccaneers' last seven games on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.