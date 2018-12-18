Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are 5-0 straight up and 3-1-1 against the spread over their last five road games. Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles are only 3-3 SU and 1-5 ATS over their last six home games. So the NFL betting trends seem to favor Houston heading into Sunday afternoon's big game at Philadelphia.

NFL point spread: The Texans opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.0-21.8 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Texans can cover the spread

Houston just bounced back from that loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago to beat the Jets in New Jersey last Saturday 29-22. The Texans jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the second quarter but fell down 22-19 with just five minutes to go. Houston then immediately drove 75 yards to a go-ahead touchdown and hung on from there.

Near the end Houston tacked on a field goal with 54 seconds left to push the spread as a seven-point favorite.

On the afternoon the Texans got beat along most of the stat sheet but won the turnover battle 1-0, resulting in a plus-7 point differential. Houston also got a five-for-five field goal performance from kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, including 53-yard and 49-yard kicks.

The Texans have now out-rushed seven of their last eight opponents, going 5-2-1 ATS along the way. At 10-4 overall Houston can clinch the AFC South with a win Sunday, and it now owns the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles stayed alive in the NFC playoff race with a 30-23 victory over the Rams in Los Angeles last week. Philadelphia fell down 10-6 in the second quarter but used a 24-3 run spanning the halves to take a 30-13 lead and held on from there for the outright win as a 13-point dog.

On the night the Eagles out-rushed Los Angeles 111-82, held a 32/28 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1. So Philadelphia has out-rushed three of its last four opponents, going 3-1 in the process.

The Eagles are also now 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS in games Nick Foles has started at quarterback in his second stint with the team.

At 7-7 overall the defending Super Bowl champions trail Dallas by one game for the lead in the NFC East and sit just a half-game back of Minnesota in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Smart betting pick

Philadelphia is coming off a big effort in the win over the Rams and might be ripe for a letdown. The Texans, meanwhile, are just the more consistent team this season. Smart money here hangs with Houston.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in three of the Texans' last four games vs the Eagles.

The Eagles are 1-5 SU in their last six games after a win.

The Texans are 5-0 SU in their last five games on the road.

