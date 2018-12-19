Why Manchester United Are Willing to Wait for No. 1 Target Mauricio Pochettino

0 of 4

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino is the standout candidate to become Manchester United's next manager, and the club are biding their time in an attempt to land him.

That's the view of informed sources, who are convinced United's approach to replacing Jose Mourinho is a ploy to land the current manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

News of Mourinho's departure spread throughout the football world on Monday, but it also emerged the club are taking a specific view on how to move forward.

Michael Carrick will take first-team training for now, with a new caretaker manager to be named in the coming days until the end of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking the temporary role, but United then plan to name a permanent boss in the summer—and with good reason.

According to sources, they feel it is impossible to land Pochettino, their No. 1 choice, at this moment in time because of the project he is the middle of with Spurs moving to a new stadium and progressing in the UEFA Champions League.

But at the end of this season there is a belief among United's power figures that he will be more willing to accept the role.

They have tried David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho on full-time deals—and next will go all out to get Pochettino. The terms of his current contract mean it will cost around £34 million in compensation, but that will not deter them.