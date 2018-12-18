Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks (10-19-6) will look to end a two-game skid on Tuesday versus a team they have struggled against recently in the Nashville Predators (22-10-2), who are solid road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Central Division champion Predators have won seven of the past nine meetings with the Blackhawks, including a four-game sweep in the playoffs two years ago en route to the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL betting line: The Predators opened as -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.2-2.6, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Nashville has not been playing particularly well lately, at least for the team's standards, with a 5-4-1 record in its last 10 games.

Fortunately for the Predators, their opponent has been playing poorly this season during a rebuilding effort and just lost goaltender Corey Crawford to another concussion.

While the 33-year-old is officially listed as day-to-day, bettors should not expect to see him in net here for precautionary reasons.

Nashville is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday and has also gone 9-3 in its last 12 games when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation.

Why the Blackhawks can pay on the NHL lines

The loss of Crawford does not help the Blackhawks in this spot, but they will at least be more well-rested than the Predators.

The netminder allowed two goals on eight shots in a 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday before he was relieved by Cam Ward. Few backup goalies have more experience than the 34-year-old, who is still capable of turning in a solid performance from time to time.

On the other side, it will be interesting to see who Nashville decides to put in goal because regular starter Pekka Rinne surrendered three goals on eight shots in the first period at Ottawa before being pulled in favor of backup Juuse Saros, who gave up the game-winner in OT.

Chicago should have a chance to win against either one of them considering how each played in the loss to the Senators.

Smart betting pick

The Blackhawks have been a better home team this year, earning six of their 10 wins at the United Center. However, the Predators have won in three of their last four trips there, allowing a total of three goals in those games.

The under is 3-0-1 in the past four meetings at Chicago as well, so look for another low-scoring affair, with the total falling under there yet again.

NHL betting trends

Nashville is 0-5 in its last five games on the road.

Chicago is 1-10 in its last 11 games.

The total has gone under in four of Chicago's last five games when playing Nashville.

