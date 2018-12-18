UEFA Announces Investigation into Alleged Anti-Semitism at Vidi vs. Chelsea

UEFA has announced that it will investigate allegations of anti-Semitic chants from a section of Chelsea fans in the Blues' UEFA Europa League clash with Vidi on December 13.

On Tuesday, UEFA announced it "has commissioned an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation" into the allegations.

UEFA added that the results of its investigation will be disclosed in mid-January.

Charlie Eccleshare of the Telegraph reported some Chelsea supporters were heard making anti-Semitic chants about Tottenham Hotspur, whose support has been historically connected to its Jewish community, during the 2-2 draw in Hungary.

The Blues consequently released a strongly worded statement condemning anti-Semitism and racism, per football journalist Dan Levene:

Chelsea's clash with Vidi came after the club suspended four fans who allegedly racially abused Raheem Sterling in their win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on December 8.

Following the Blues' game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, British Transport Police are investigating allegations of anti-Semitic chanting after the match, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Per Sky Sports, if Chelsea supporters are found to have breached UEFA regulations by insulting "the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion or ethnic origin," the club will, at minimum, be sanctioned with a partial stadium closure.

Further offences can result in full stadium bans, with games played behind closed doors.

