Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

For owners still competing in standard NFL fantasy football leagues, it's time to seal the deal for a title. Crucial decisions separate winners from runners-up during championship week.

For the running back position, injuries can either complicate or clarify workloads. Over the last two weeks, one tailback has quickly cemented his spot as the lead ball-carrier with a high volume of rush attempts. Now that he's flashed in consecutive games, managers should take a look at him as a potential sleeper.

The Buffalo Bills have developed a reputation for playing quality defense, but they have an offensive playmaker on the rise. Who's suddenly become a viable deep threat for quarterback Josh Allen?

Another week and a new defensive unit will have a chance to take advantage of arguably the worst offensive group in the league. Fortunately for owners looking for high-reward options, the ideal sleeper defense can be found on the waiver wire in 82 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Check out the start 'em, sit 'em advice for five roster positions—also note sleeper options are available in more than 50 percent of leagues as of Monday 11 p.m. ET.

QB Advice

1. Baker Mayfield vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Deshaun Watson vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

3. Dak Prescott vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Jared Goff vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

5. Kirk Cousins vs. Detroit Lions: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Lamar Jackson vs. Los Angeles Chargers (46 percent owned)

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens plan to part ways with quarterback Joe Flacco in the near future. That news carries more shockwaves for the upcoming offseason, but it also suggests Lamar Jackson doesn't have to look over his shoulder for the remainder of the year.

Jackson has started the last five games and produced at least 16.50 points in each outing for standard Yahoo leagues. Although he's yet to throw for 200 yards, the Louisville product has tossed touchdown passes in consecutive games. Fantasy owners can also expect his rushing totals to remain steady.

In Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson logged his second-highest total in rushing yards (95). He's also scored three touchdowns on the ground this season. The 21-year-old faces stiff competition Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his production as a ball-carrier puts him on the sleeper radar this week.

RB Advice

1. Chris Carson vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Derrick Henry vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Dalvin Cook vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

4. Tevin Coleman vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

5. Lamar Miller vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Elijah McGuire vs. Green Bay Packers (33 percent owned)

Since running back Isaiah Crowell went down with a toe injury, Elijah McGuire has taken advantage of a bigger workload. The second-year ball-carrier logged 35 rush attempts, 102 yards and a pair of rushing scores over the last two games. He also added six receptions for 52 yards as a threat in the short passing game.

McGuire averages just 3.3 yards per carry, but his 20-plus touches in the last two outings deserve some attention for owners looking to pick up a running back at the flex spot.

Gang Green will face the Green Bay Packers' 22nd-ranked run defense that's without Mike Daniels (foot) for the season. Fellow interior lineman Kenny Clark didn't suit up for Week 15 because of an elbow issue. The missing bodies up front could lead to a big day on the ground for McGuire.

WR Advice

1. Jarvis Landry vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Alshon Jeffery vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

3. Amari Cooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Kenny Stills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sit 'Em

5. Sterling Shepard vs. Indianapolis Colts: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Robert Foster vs. New England Patriots (14 percent owned)

Since Week 10, wide receiver Robert Foster has emerged as a chunk playmaker. He's averaging an astounding 24 yards per reception. In his last five outings, the Alabama product has recorded 17 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns. When Allen finds him downfield, there's potential for a long score, which defines a boom-or-bust option.

Lately, Foster has been far more boom than bust. He's rewarded fantasy owners with at least 12 points in four of his last five contests. The Bills waived Kelvin Benjamin after Week 13, which probably keeps the rookie wideout in line for a steady target volume.

In Week 16, the Bills will travel to New England, but the Patriots seem more vulnerable now than they have in year's past. The defense ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed while surrendering 28 touchdowns through the air in 14 games. Allen could launch a few deep balls to Foster, keeping the big-play receiver on a hot streak.

TE Advice

1. Evan Engram vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'Em

2. Austin Hooper vs. Carolina Panthers: Start 'Em

3. Chris Herndon vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

4. Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions: Sit 'Em

5. Vance McDonald vs. New Orleans Saints: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Ian Thomas vs. Atlanta Falcons (42 percent owned)

In case you missed the news, the Carolina Panthers placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered another foot injury. Rookie fourth-rounder Ian Thomas filled his role and showed reliable hands as a pass-catcher between Weeks 13 and 14, recording 14 catches for 123 yards.

In Week 15, the Indiana product faced a New Orleans Saints defense that allows the least receiving yards per game to tight ends (36.7), according to Football Outsiders. Thomas caught two passes for 14 yards against this unit Monday. The Atlanta Falcons are more susceptible to giving up plays in the seam areas, allowing 50 yards per contest to tight ends.

Thomas hasn't reached paydirt, but he'll certainly have an opportunity as a starter. Without a dominant No. 1 wide receiver on the field, expect quarterback Cam Newton to spread his targets against a pass defense that's surrendered 28 scores through the air (ranked 25th). Thomas should benefit in a favorable matchup.

DEF Advice

1. Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

3. Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (18 percent owned)

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the last three games with 13 or fewer points; quarterback Cody Kessler started in each of those contests. In Week 15, the 25-year-old signal-caller completed just 9-of-17 pass attempts for 57 yards and an interception against the Washington Redskins.

Defensive units have put up solid fantasy points going against the Jaguars over the last three weeks. The Indianapolis Colts (12), Tennessee Titans (10) and Redskins (14) have all posted double-digit totals.

The Miami Dolphins defense has scored at least 13 points in four weeks this season. It's a group that can smother an ineffective offense. At home, with slim playoff hopes, expect a strong defensive performance against an offense that accumulated fewer than 260 total yards in each of the last three games.