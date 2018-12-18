NFL Picks Week 16: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

This has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable NFL seasons in recent memory.

Perennial contenders like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are still good but also seriously flawed. Longtime stars like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are showing cracks, while young gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield are taking the league by storm.

At least we can still count on Nick Foles beating the Los Angeles Rams.

It's been as hard as ever to predict how things will unfold on a week-to-week basis, even heading into Week 16. Trying to do so, though, is half the fun of following the NFL season.

We're here to take an early look at Week 16. We'll run down the schedule and the early lines and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll also make score predictions for each game and take a closer look at some of our favorite plays of the week.

Week 16 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Washington Redskins (+10, 37 O/U) at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24, Redskins 16



Baltimore Ravens (+4.5, 44.5 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 22, Ravens 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7, 46.5 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 21

New York Giants (+9, 46.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30, Giants 20

Houston Texans (+1, 45 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Texans 28, Eagles 26

Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5, 39.5 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 20, Jaguars 16

Green Bay Packers (+1, 44 O/U) at New York Jets: Packers 26, Jets 22

Cincinnati Bengals (+7, 45.5) at Cleveland Browns: Browns 33, Bengals 30

Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 43.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions: Vikings 28, Lions 24

Buffalo Bills (+12.5, 45 O/U) at New England Patriots: Patriots 30, Bills 21

Atlanta Falcons (+4, 50 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 26, Falcons 23

Chicago Bears (-4, 42.5 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers: Bears 30, 49ers 16

Los Angeles Rams (-14, 47.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: Rams 28, Cardinals 17

Pittsburgh Steelers (+7, 56 O/U) at New Orleans Saints: Saints 30, Steelers 23

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 53.5 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks): Seahawks 28, Chiefs 26

Denver Broncos (-2.5, 44.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Broncos 31, Raiders 23

Week 16 Plays

Tennessee Titans in Race to 10 Points



Week 16 kicks off with a Saturday afternoon game between the Tennessee Titans. If you're wanting to start the betting early, there's one prop we're fairly comfortable with in this game.

You can get 1/3 odds on the Titans at Oddschecker.com on a race to 10 points. There are a couple reasons why this is the way to go.

The first is the Tennessee defense, which has been playing tremendous ball over the last couple weeks. The Titans haven't even allowed 10 points in either of their last two games. In fact, after shutting out the New York Giants last week, they've only allowed 31 points over their last three.

The other is the presence of quarterback Josh Johnson under center for Washington. It's not that Johnson cannot lead Washington or that the team or Johnson himself doesn't believe in him, though.

"I've always had belief in myself that I can do things like this," Johnson said, per John Keim of ESPN.com.

Johnson helped lead Washington to a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but it was of the come-from-behind variety.

Washington was down 10-0 and then 13-6 before the comeback. Johnson is still developing chemistry with his teammates, and that's going to lead to slow starts. In a race to 10, that's a big advantage for Tennessee.

Texans and Eagles OVER 45 Points

An over/under of 45 points feels a bit low for two teams that put up a combined 59 points a week ago. There are probably a couple reasons for this. One is the Houston Texans defense, which has allowed just 20.1 points per game.

The other reason may be that Foles is set to make another start for the Eagles.

Usually, having the backup in is bad news for an NFL team, but Philadelphia's offense actually thrived with Foles under center last week. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has a tremendous grasp of the offense and has obvious chemistry with top receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Sure, the Los Angeles Rams defense has been suspect at times, but you don't drop 30 road points on it by accident.

At the same time, the Eagles secondary is banged up and has been a liability. This means Deshaun Watson and Co. should be able to rack up their own fair share of points. Even if the Eagles are held to Houston's season average of 20 (points allowed), Houston would only need to drop 26 for this game to hit the over.

That shouldn't be too difficult, though we expect Philadelphia to score more than just 20.

Texans and Eagles OVER 22.5 First-Half Points

We like taking the over in the Houston-Philadelphia matchup, and we like doubling up with this prop, also found at Oddschecker.com. You can find close to even odds on the first-half over/under of 22.5 points (10-11, to be exact). A fast start by either team should make this an easy one to hit.

Just consider that the New York Jets didn't get off to a fast start against Houston last week—they had just nine first-half points—and that game still would have hit the over. The Texans led 16-9 at halftime.

The Eagles and Rams would have also hit the over with a halftime score of 13-13

Yes, a 13-10 halftime score would still hit the over here, but we wouldn't be shocked if both offenses start hot, and we're looking at something more in the 20-17, 14-14 range. Either way, missing the over doesn't feel likely.