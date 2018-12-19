Which Top NFL Players Could Be on New Teams Next Season?

10 of 10

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Earl Thomas' relationship with the Seattle Seahawks ended on a sour note.

One of the greatest players in franchise history couldn't help but lash out after suffering a broken leg in the Seahawks' Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

The moment seemed to destroy any possibility of Thomas, who is a pending free agent, returning to the Seahawks for a 10th season, especially after he demanded a trade or a new contract before the season.

"If you're risking your body to deliver all of this value to an organization, then you deserve some sort of assurance that the organization will take care of you if you get hurt," Thomas wrote for the The Players' Tribune during his holdout. "It's that simple."

It would be hard for anyone to return based on those circumstances. The Seahawks' potential loss will be another franchise's gain.

"He's in a good space right now," teammate Bradley McDougald said of Thomas, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "Just getting his body back right, and he's dying to get back on the field."

At 29 years old, Thomas is still the standard-bearer for free safeties. He was the NFL's best defensive player through the first three weeks too, according to Pro Football Focus.

A six-time Pro Bowl performer in his prime and still the best at his position is about to hit the open market all because the Seahawks wouldn't discuss a new deal this past offseason.