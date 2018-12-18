Week 16 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Championship Round Streaming Options

Associated Press

If you are playing this week, you have answered all the questions you have faced in the 2018 NFL fantasy football season.

You have made it all the way to the championship game. While that's a huge achievement, there's no point in getting to the title game and losing. If you have gotten your ticket punched, you might as well play to win the game. Full props to Herman Edwards for that one.

Fantasy football players may be lucky and playing with a healthy roster. However, the large majority of fantasy general managers have injured players, slumping players or others who face bad matchups this week.

We are here to guide you through the pressure with a look at the top streaming options for Week 16 to help you win the championship of your league. All of our suggestions are players who are on 50 percent of Yahoo rosters or fewer.

Top streaming options

Quarterbacks

Nick Foles, Philadelphia vs. Houston (7 percent)

Case Keenum, Denver at Oakland (19 percent)

Josh Johnson, Washington at Tennessee (1 pecent)

Running backs

Elijah McGure, N.Y. Jets vs. Green Bay (32 percent)

Stevan Ridley, Pittsburgh at New Orleans (10 percent)

Royce Freeman, Denver at Oakland (44 percent)

Wide receivers

Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (26 percent)

Taylor Gabriel, Chicago at San Francisco (32 percent)

Robert Foster, Buffalo at New England (13 percent)

Tight ends

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Cleveland (34 percent)

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Houston (9 percent)

QB Nick Foles, Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping history will repeat itself. A year ago, starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL and had to surrender his starting QB position to Nick Foles.

The move worked out fairly well, and the Eagles ended up winning their first Super Bowl in team history. Foles is a more than competent leader, and head coach Doug Pederson will try to give him the right game plan to beat the Houston Texans.

It won't be easy, as the Texans will try to get to Foles with J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Benardrick McKinney.

Foles is not a player who lacks confidence. After all, he was the quarterback for the Eagles throughout their postseason run last year, and he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl LII in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Foles has completed 78 of 113 passes for 721 yards with one TD and two interceptions this season. He threw for 270 yards in the Week 15 win over the Rams, and he should be more comfortable in a home start this week.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

RB Royce Freeman, Denver

The Broncos dropped their Week 15 home game against the Cleveland Browns, but the Broncos have been a hard-working and moderately effective team this year as head coach Vance Joseph has gotten the most out of a group with limited physical ability.

Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay have formed a strong duo in the backfield this season, and while Lindsay is the more explosive of the two, Freeman should have an excellent chance to do quite a bit of damage against the porous Oakland Raiders.

Freeman has rushed for 440 yards with a 4.2 yards per carry mark, and he has five rushing touchdowns. The 22-year-old did not have a huge day when the Broncos met the Raiders in Week 2, with eight carries for 28 yards, but he did get into the end zone.

Look for Freeman to score at least one touchdown as the Broncos play an outstanding game on the road.

WR Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets

The Jets host the Green Bay Packers in what has a chance to be a high-scoring game in Week 16. The Packers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and that's an unusual position for Aaron Rodgers to be in.

The Packers have struggled on the road, having yet to win a game away from home. If they don't beat the Jets here, their road record will reach 0-8 this season.

Robby Anderson has shown how speedy and dangerous he can be this season. While he may lack consistency, he is capable of imposing his will in a given drive or two when he can get off early.

Anderson has caught 38 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns, and seven of his receptions have gone for 25 yards or more.

He should have a chance to do quite a bit of damage here since the Packers have just a mediocre defensive team. Green Bay ranks 15th in yards allowed, and Anderson should be able to take advantage with his game-breaking speed.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia

Dallas Goedert is one of those players who is nearly a complete unknown to a majority of football fans outside of Philadelphia, but that doesn't mean he can't have an impact in a fantasy championship game.

Goedert is a backup tight end, and while he is not going to supplant Zach Ertz, the team's leading receiver, he can play a significant role for Foles.

Goedert has caught 27 passes for 277 yards and has gotten into the end zone four times. He caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Week 14 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and he caught two more passes against the Rams in Week 15.

Look for a difference-making effort from Goedert and a legitimate chance at scoring a touchdown here. This backup tight end could provide the winning points for a prescient fantasy general manager in the fantasy title game.