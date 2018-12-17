Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite Creators, 2K Games over Use of Carlton Dance Emote

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing both Fortnite developer Epic Games and 2K Games for their usage of the dance he made famous while acting on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, TMZ reported Monday.

At issue is the inclusion of the "Carlton Dance," which Ribeiro's character Carlton Banks performed throughout the series. Epic Games added the dance to Fornite in January, labeling it the "Fresh" emote. The dance is also one of many users can add as an emote for their created players in the NBA 2K series.

"It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro's likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite," Ribeiro's attorney David Hecht said in a statement to TMZ.

Variety's Stefanie Fogel noted rapper 2 Milly and Russell Horning, who gained Internet fame as The Backpack Kid, have also filed legal complaints on similar grounds.