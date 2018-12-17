JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Man of the People

B/R Video

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a close relationship with his fans. Before the Steelers' Week 15 victory, JuJu was tailgating with Steelers Nation. If you follow him on social media, you will find him always up to something on and off the field. Watch the video above for some of his best moments.


